Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 200 Assigned
CP)
C&S Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2600 Assigned
Colors Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO)% 90
*bank facilities of CTL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated
'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities
Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.48.55 crore)
Montage Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26499 Revised
from
CARE A3
Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Producers' Union Ltd
Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 173 Assigned
Ssp Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Trident Ltd Under 'Credit Watch ST Bk Fac CARE A2 % 7500
Welspun Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1536.1 Reaffirmed
B2B Connections Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised
from
CARE A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Aerosol Oan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 147.5 Assigned
B2B Connections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 130 Revised
from
CARE BB
C&S Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2180.3 Assigned
Colors Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO)% 1314
*bank facilities of CTL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated
'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities
Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO)% 105.5
*bank facilities of CCPL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated
'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities.
Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 80 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB+
(enhanced by Rs.4 crore)
Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 900 Revised from
Ltd A2+ CARE
BBB+/CARE A2+
(enhanced by Rs.40 crore)
Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 196.2 Revised from
CARE B
Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac** CARE BBB % 312.9
**bank facilities of LITP are backed by letter of undertaking of
Trident Limited (Trident) to meet the shortfall
in repayment of term loan by the LITP.
Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO)*% 98
*bank facilities of LITP are backed by unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated
'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities.
Kortek Electronics (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended
A4
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 643.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.51.46 crore)
Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO)% 65.1
*bank facilities of LPPL are backed by unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated
'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities
Montage Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1650 Assigned
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7690.3 Revised
from
CARE BBB
Rakheja Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70 Assigned
Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1853.3 Reaffirmed
Producers' Union Ltd
(reduced from Rs.188 crore)
Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 271.5 Assigned
Satyam Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO)% 32.4
*bank facilities of SHFPL are backed by an unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had
been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities
Shree Stambh Colonizers LT Bk Fac CARE D 81 Revised
from
CARE BB
Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 395.9 Assigned
Ssp Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned
Trident Ltd Under 'Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 24100.7
Trident Ltd Under 'Credit Watch LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 6000
Welspun Energy Maharashtra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1350 Assigned
Welspun Infratech Ltd Non- FBL - 3000 Withdrawn
Welspun Solar Rajasthan Pvt Ltd LT Facility CARE BBB- (SO) 845 Assigned
Welspun Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1210.6 Reaffirmed
