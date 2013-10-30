Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 200 Assigned CP) C&S Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2600 Assigned Colors Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO)% 90 *bank facilities of CTL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.48.55 crore) Montage Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26499 Revised from CARE A3 Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 173 Assigned Ssp Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Trident Ltd Under 'Credit Watch ST Bk Fac CARE A2 % 7500 Welspun Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1536.1 Reaffirmed B2B Connections Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Aerosol Oan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 147.5 Assigned B2B Connections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 130 Revised from CARE BB C&S Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2180.3 Assigned Colors Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO)% 1314 *bank facilities of CTL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO)% 105.5 *bank facilities of CCPL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities. Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 80 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+ (enhanced by Rs.4 crore) Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 900 Revised from Ltd A2+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2+ (enhanced by Rs.40 crore) Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 196.2 Revised from CARE B Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac** CARE BBB % 312.9 **bank facilities of LITP are backed by letter of undertaking of Trident Limited (Trident) to meet the shortfall in repayment of term loan by the LITP. Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO)*% 98 *bank facilities of LITP are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities. Kortek Electronics (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 643.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.51.46 crore) Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO)% 65.1 *bank facilities of LPPL are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities Montage Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1650 Assigned Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7690.3 Revised from CARE BBB Rakheja Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70 Assigned Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1853.3 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd (reduced from Rs.188 crore) Sai Spurthi Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 271.5 Assigned Satyam Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO)% 32.4 *bank facilities of SHFPL are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Ltd (Trident) which had been rated 'CARE BBB+/A2 (on credit watch)' for its bank facilities Shree Stambh Colonizers LT Bk Fac CARE D 81 Revised from CARE BB Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 395.9 Assigned Ssp Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Trident Ltd Under 'Credit Watch LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 24100.7 Trident Ltd Under 'Credit Watch LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 6000 Welspun Energy Maharashtra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1350 Assigned Welspun Infratech Ltd Non- FBL - 3000 Withdrawn Welspun Solar Rajasthan Pvt Ltd LT Facility CARE BBB- (SO) 845 Assigned Welspun Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1210.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 