Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astha Build And Road Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hamir Real Estate Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Jyoti Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 760.00 CR) RA Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 204.1 Revised from CARE A4 (increased from Rs. 15.41 CR ) SCG Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac FB CARE A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed SCG Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Singla Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Universal Woolen Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Valecha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4668 Revised from CARE A2+ Valecha Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2 500 Revised from CARE A2+ * Carved out of working capital limits Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astha Build And Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30.1 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs* CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd * The debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 10 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 10 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to nonpayment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument. The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded.Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs$ CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd $ The debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 12 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 12 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to nonpayment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument. The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded.Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 110000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCD CARE AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hamir Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4600 Assigned Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105.8 Assigned Jyoti Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 48930 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4,129.88 CR) Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Long-TL CARE D 51970 Revised from CARE BB Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE D 3470 Revised from CARE BB Maya Saha LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Orient Cement Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1000 Revised from CARE AA Orient Cement Ltd LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE AA- 12000 Assigned RA Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 955.2 Revised from CARE BB- (increased from Rs.59.42 crore) Singla Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50.5 Revised from CARE B Universal Woolen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.9 Reaffirmed Valecha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Revised from CARE A- Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.