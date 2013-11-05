Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. CP* CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
*carved out of working capital limits
Chetak Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd;
Kla Foods (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned
Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 77.2 Revised from
CARE A4
Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1350 Upgraded from
CARE D
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 18.50CR)
Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purvanchal Milk Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from
CARE A4
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3650 Revised from
CARE A3
Selangor Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Shlogam Agro Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 400 Assigned
Based)
Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) - Withdrawn
Vijaya Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 74 Reaffirmed
Arshiya International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14650 Revised from
CARE B
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- - Withdrawn
LT NCD (NCD)#
# CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to proposed NCD issue with immediate effect, as
the company no longer plans to proceed with the NCD issue and there is no outstanding under
the said issue as on date.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac - 5 Withdrawn*
*Short term rating has been withdrawn as these facilities have been fully repaid and surrendered
by the company
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 382 Revised from
CARE BB+
Bengal & Assam Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Reaffirmed
Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 850 Reaffirmed
Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE A (SO) 591.9 Reaffirmed
Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE A (SO) 1290.4 Reaffirmed
Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE A (SO) 217.5 Reaffirmed
Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1400 Reaffirmed
A2+
Corporation Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 28500 Reaffirmed
Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7375 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd;
Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - Suspended
A3
Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended
Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD(NCD)* CARE AA (SO) 5524.1 Reaffirmed
*backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables
Gomtesh Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Suspended
Hk Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.5 Assigned
Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1272.6 Revised from
CARE C
Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 350 Revised from
CARE A4
Kla Foods (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1158.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7171.7 Upgraded from
CARE D
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended
A4
Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from
Known As Longrange Infrastructure Pvt CARE B
Ltd)
Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Fac CARE D 950 Revised from
Known As Longrange Infrastructure Pvt CARE A4
Ltd)
Namco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1946 Revised from
CARE B+
Namco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1909.8 Revised from
CARE A4
Nimesh Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended
Om Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.3 Assigned
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned
Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 74.4 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 7.55cr)
Purvanchal Milk Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 77.1 Revised from
CARE B+
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4250 Revised from
CARE BBB
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 12150 Revised
fromCARE BBB
/ CARE A3
Selangor Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned
Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Sky Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.8 Revised from
CARE B+
Universal Polysack (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 116 Assigned
Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
