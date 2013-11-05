Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avenue Supermarts Ltd. CP* CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits Chetak Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd; Kla Foods (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 77.2 Revised from CARE A4 Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1350 Upgraded from CARE D Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.50CR) Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Purvanchal Milk Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE A4 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3650 Revised from CARE A3 Selangor Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Shlogam Agro Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 400 Assigned Based) Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) - Withdrawn Vijaya Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 74 Reaffirmed Arshiya International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14650 Revised from CARE B Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- - Withdrawn LT NCD (NCD)# # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to proposed NCD issue with immediate effect, as the company no longer plans to proceed with the NCD issue and there is no outstanding under the said issue as on date. Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac - 5 Withdrawn* *Short term rating has been withdrawn as these facilities have been fully repaid and surrendered by the company Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 382 Revised from CARE BB+ Bengal & Assam Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 850 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE A (SO) 591.9 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE A (SO) 1290.4 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE A (SO) 217.5 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1400 Reaffirmed A2+ Corporation Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 28500 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 7375 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd; Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - Suspended A3 Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD(NCD)* CARE AA (SO) 5524.1 Reaffirmed *backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables Gomtesh Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Suspended Hk Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.5 Assigned Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1272.6 Revised from CARE C Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 350 Revised from CARE A4 Kla Foods (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ksm Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1158.4 Revised from CARE B+ Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7171.7 Upgraded from CARE D Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4 Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from Known As Longrange Infrastructure Pvt CARE B Ltd) Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Fac CARE D 950 Revised from Known As Longrange Infrastructure Pvt CARE A4 Ltd) Namco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1946 Revised from CARE B+ Namco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1909.8 Revised from CARE A4 Nimesh Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Om Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.3 Assigned Panache Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 74.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.55cr) Purvanchal Milk Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 77.1 Revised from CARE B+ Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4250 Revised from CARE BBB Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 12150 Revised fromCARE BBB / CARE A3 Selangor Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Sky Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.8 Revised from CARE B+ Universal Polysack (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 116 Assigned Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.