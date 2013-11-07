Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5074 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.5 Assigned Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shree Om Ricetech Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Sunil Tubes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Tayal And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Assigned (Non-fund Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.25 Cr) Anant Raj Ltd LT NCD - 1750 Withdrawn Anant Raj Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB+ 7921.3 Reaffirmed Anant Raj Ltd LT FB Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Anant Raj Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 591.9 Reaffirmed Anant Raj Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1604.9 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 580 Reaffirmed A3+ Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 45 Assigned Hardrock Attachments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 245 Suspended Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2000 Assigned Link Enterprises Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99 Assigned Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 544 Reaffirmed (reduced from 58.7 Cr) Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 126.5 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 46.62 Cr) Noddy Equipments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 370 Suspended /CARE A4 (SO) Nuziveedu Swathi Coastal Consortium LT Bk Fac CARE B 510 Reaffirmed PT Barasentosa Lestari LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 2440 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 464.6 Reaffirmed Rewa Tollway Pvt. Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ Withdrawn Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 496.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ambica Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108 Assigned Shree Om Ricetech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.7 Assigned Sree Harsha Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sunil Tubes LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 110 Assigned Tayal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.3 Revised from CARE BB- Tayal And Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A430 Revised from CARE BB- Vimal Intertrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 180 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.