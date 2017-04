Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 164 Assigned Cengres Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Classic Citi Investments Pvt Ltd ST Non-fundbased CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (Sub-limit of LT Fac) D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 285 Assigned Eskay Silk Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.25cr) Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1910 Reaffirmed Indocount Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3740 Revised from CARE D Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed New Empire Tin Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Assigned South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Teesta Valley Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Toyo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 11770 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 677 crore) Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 340 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Aaren Exports LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ A4 50 Assigned Amr Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 818 Reaffirmed (reduced from 84.07cr) Assam Company India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 273.4 Placed under Credit Watch Cengres Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 686.1 Reaffirmed Classic Citi Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- (SO) 1356.9 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Withdrawn A4+ Eskay Silk Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 185 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.09cr) Fortune Five Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 5210 Reaffirmed Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- (SO) 649.9 Reaffirmed Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 330 Reaffirmed Based Indocount Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1454 Revised from CARE D Indocount Industries Ltd NCD CARE C 192.2 Revised from CARE D Jasper Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 163.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.78cr) L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 31500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,500cr) L&T Fincorp Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 800cr) Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 262.5 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Millennium Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 171.8 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.7 Reaffirmed New Empire Tin Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Notandass Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Nsl Tidong Power Generation P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4590 Revised from CARE D Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122 Reaffirmed Patna Highway Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8460 Revised from CARE BB Rithwik Energy Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 796.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 81.12cr) Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140.5 Revised from CARE C Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 923.8 Assigned Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 Assigned A3+ Shree Satnam Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE D 60.2 Revised from Industries CARE B+ Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sneha Kinetic Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 5210 Reaffirmed South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 984.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 123.68) T. T. L. Minerals Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 100 Assigned Tangnu Romai Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2240 Revised from CARE D Teesta Valley Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Toyo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 258.8 Reaffirmed Toyo Engineering India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A 1 3300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 310 crore) Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 312.9 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LOC) - - Withdrawn Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 767 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 160 Assigned A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.