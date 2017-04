Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 470 Reaffirmed Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 50 Assigned Non-fund based Consulting Engineers Group Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 145 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 Hanuman Weaving Factory ST Bk Fac/ FB CARE A3 36.7 Reaffirmed Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) M P K Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.2 Assigned Polysil Pipes (Polysil) ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.1 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1945 Reaffirmed Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Reaffirmed Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 145.2 Assigned Shilchar Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Shiv Edibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) Withdrawn Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) Withdrawn South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1195 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd And India Nets ST Bk Fac CARE A1 55 Reaffirmed Value Point Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 445 Reaffirmed Accurate Autocomps LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.2 Assigned Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Ashvi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3250 Assigned B K Polimex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Balaji Coke Industry Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Brahmaputra Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned Coastal Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Consulting Engineers Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.6 Assigned Ekvira Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.8 Assigned Enjoy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Finar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 126.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Finar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1 Revised A3+ from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Ganpati Infrastructure Development Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Ltd Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac/ TL CARE BBB- Withdrawn Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac/ CC CARE BBB- 101 Reaffirmed Jsk Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125.8 Assigned Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Based) M P K Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.4 Assigned Nature Efficient Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 139.6 Assigned Polysil Pipes (Polysil) LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Polysil Pipes (Polysil) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 5 Reaffirmed A2+ Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41.9 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 35 Short term A3+ rating revised from CARE A3 Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 139.6 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2631 Revised from CARE BBB Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 802 Revised from CARE BBB Sanghavi Exports International Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5445 Reaffirmed Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 287.9 Reaffirmed Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 970 Assigned Shilchar Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Shilchar Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4+ Shiv Edibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Shiva Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 365 Revised from CARE A Shree Coke Manufacturing Company Pvt. Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Ltd South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.7 Reaffirmed Step By Step Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Tirupati Fuels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Tufropes Pvt Ltd And India Nets LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Tufropes Pvt Ltd And India Nets Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1 100 Reaffirmed Value Point Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Reaffirmed Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1 4790 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 2500 Assigned Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 2500 Assigned BASEL III Compliant Zircon Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Withdrawn A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)