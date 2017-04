Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.80cr) Apar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 19506.5 Reaffirmed (increased from 1,664.53cr) Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Arcvac Forgecast Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.0cr) Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Based) Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned International Conveyors Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 17 Assigned Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Revised from CARE A4+ Modern Glass Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar & D.S. Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 460 Assigned Sanghavi Jewel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2574 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 227.4cr) Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned Vikram Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 10 Assigned Fund Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 5.00cr) Adarsh Engitech Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Apar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8186 Reaffirmed (increased from 714.37cr) Apar Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3350 Reaffirmed A1+ (increased from 304.30cr) Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2659 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 223.37 crore) Arcvac Forgecast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 107.2cr) Dataserv Apac Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Dev Rubber Factory Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 194.1 Reaffirmed Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Dwarka Knitting Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 Gina Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 238 Assigned Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned International Conveyors Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 318 Reaffirmed International Conveyors Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed A2+ Magma Fincorp Ltd. proposed CARE AA - Withdrawn Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Share (Series IV) Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 503.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8000 Reaffirmed Modern Glass Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.2 Assigned Mody Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 100 Reaffirmed Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 990 Assigned Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Pawar Patkar & D.S. Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Pawar Patkar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 165 Assigned Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 497.2 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 41.61cr) Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Revised from A4+ CARE A4 (enhanced from 7cr) Radhakisan Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Raison Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Ramakrishna Electronics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Sanghavi Jewel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 840 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1317 Reaffirmed (reduced from 229.7cr) Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB- - Suspended Srinivasa Steel Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.9 Assigned Telmos Electronics Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 Uni-Design Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 60 Reaffirmed *Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable cross corporate guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (CARE A-), Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Uni-Design Elite Jewellery Pvt Ltd and Parmes Diamonds Exports Pvt Ltd Uni-Design Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 1175 Reaffirmed /A2 (SO) *Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable cross corporate guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (CARE A-), Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Uni-Design Elite Jewellery Pvt Ltd and Parmes Diamonds Exports Pvt Ltd Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 750 Reaffirmed Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned /CARE A3 Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 700 Revised from CARE BB+ Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4200 Revised from CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ Vikram Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1400 Assigned Vikram Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 118 Assigned Based) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)