Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Gujrat Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Janki Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 860 Revised from CARE A4+ Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Revised from CARE A4+ L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned Shiva Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Shri Tirpuati Steel Cast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49.8 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 305 CR) Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.6 Reaffirmed Balaji Imports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.00CR) Claridge Energy Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 80 Reaffirmed Dcom Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 160 Assigned Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 134.2 Assigned Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 35 Assigned CARE A4+ Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB 57.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.25) Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac -CC CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 700 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA - Reaffirmed Gujrat Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19 .00CR) Janki Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4149.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Kota Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from CARE BB+ L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CARE AAA 6500 Assigned Nissan Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 850 Reaffirmed Nissan Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 850 Reaffirmed Pranaav Marathe Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned R.K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB- Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 5289.5 Placed on Debt) credit watch Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 291.6 Placed on (Sub Debt) credit watch Shiva Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1850 Reaffirmed Shri Tirpuati Steel Cast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 285 Revised from CARE B Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 312.5 Revised from CARE B Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70 CR) Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Walled City Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 109.2 Revised from CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.