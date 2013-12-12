Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BST Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Revised from CARE A4 C&S Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 260.00 Cr) Chanakya Dairy Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Harita Seating Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed KEC International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 78500 Reaffirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1800 Reaffirmed Pushp Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra ProjectsST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd RSWM Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15824.4 Reaffirmed Standard Press India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 112.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.25 Cr) Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Appollo Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 754.9 Assigned Bengal D.C. Paul Housing Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Withdrawn Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 BST Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 781.3 Revised from CARE BB C&S Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2673 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 218.03 Cr) Chanakya Dairy Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 34.7 Assigned Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1838.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.244.50 crore Dataserv Apac Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Deccan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50 Cr) Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1497.5 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BBB-/CARE 650 Reaffirmed A3 Ganpatlal Pawan Kumar Traders Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 311.7 Reaffirmed Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 356.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 36.30 Cr) Harita Seating Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 95 Reaffirmed A3 Indo Alusys Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 KEC International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13039 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,400.44 Cr) Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 418 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 42.71 Cr) Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2109.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 232.65 Cr) Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 437.5 Revised from CARE A(SO) (Reduced from 56.25 Cr) Magna Infratech India P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Maharaja Roofing Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.2 Assigned Patodi Cotton Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5759.3 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 438.14 Cr) Pushp Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.5 Assigned PVR Spinning & Weaving Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 439.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.07 Cr) Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning And PressinLT Bk Fac CARE BB 709.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B+ Rajasthan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120.8 Reaffirmed Rakesh Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Rajasthan Infra ProjectsLT Bk Fac CARE BB 1344.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Royal Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.4 Assigned RPL Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended RSWM Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14763.9 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from Rs.1,582.44 crore) Saffron Met Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76.7 Assigned Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Reaffirmed Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 14400 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Standard Press India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 161.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.62 Cr) Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.7 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 18.5 Assigned A4 Vardaan Exports Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 