Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandaloke Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.9 Assigned Black Diamond Explosives Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 215 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.50cr) Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Neo Carbon Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.0.04 crore) Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Revised from CARE A3 Spykar Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Fund CARE A4 70 Assigned Based - ST Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Assigned The Nagpur Pallottine Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1640 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd. STD incl. CP@ CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandaloke Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85.5 Assigned Anchor Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Anil Export (India) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Education And Charitable Trust Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. NCD (Series I - CARE A - Withdrawn Tranche I) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE A - Withdrawn (Series I - Tranche II) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE A - Withdrawn (Series II) Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE A- - Withdrawn Subordinated Tier II bond Black Diamond Explosives Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 101.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.39cr) Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 310.6 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd TL CARE AA 1000 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd Principal - CARE PP- MLD AA500 Assigned protected Marketlinked Debenture Ganpati Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52 Reaffirmed Guwahati Carbon Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 264 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Guwahati Carbon Ltd. LT/ST Bk Facility CARE BBB+/ A3+ 50 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) Gvk Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4250 Revised from CARE A- Gvk Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1200 Revised from A3+ CARE A- /A2 (reduced from 200cr) Jbc Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Kisan Proteins Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A495 Assigned Ladakhi Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.4 Assigned Minerva Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.2 Assigned Narsingh Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 408.2 Reaffirmed Neel Kanth Herbs LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13 Assigned Neel Kanth Herbs LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4 Neo Carbon Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 411.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.31 crore) Rohan Rajdeep Hydro Power Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 70 Assigned Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 68.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Spykar Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Fund CARE BB 478.6 Assigned Based - LT Sri Sai Krishna Hydro Energies Pvt LtdLT Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 630 Reaffirmed (reduced from 65.00cr) Symphony Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 21100 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 3250 Assigned A1 The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 167.6 Revised from CARE B Trf Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3880 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 328.1cr) Trf Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 16400 Reaffirmed A1+ Vennar Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 466 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.57cr) Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 84.2 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd. Redeemable Bonds-Series I Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd. Redeemable Bonds-Series I Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd. Redeemable Bonds-Series II West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A- 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd. Secured Redeemable Bonds-Series III West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk facility - CARE A- 35000 - Distribution Company Ltd. Fund Based -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.