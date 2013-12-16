Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emami Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP) * * carved out of working capital limits Ketan Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Revised from CARE A4 Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 140 Revised from CARE A3 Privi Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1520 Reaffirmed Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14 Reaffirmed Sms Paryavaran Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1160 Reaffirmed Todarmull Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 441 Reaffirmed Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 840 Reaffirmed A3 Cayden Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-Convertible CARE BB(SO) 1000 Assigned Debenture - Proposed Ceedeeyes It Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CARE BB+ 496.5 Assigned Fac Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha LT Bk Fac CARE D 196 Assigned Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE BB+ 74.9 Revised from CARE BB Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 190 Revised from (Fund based) CARE BB Emami Ltd Proposed LT Debt CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 1700 Reaffirmed A1+ Eon Hinjewadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 345.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Future E Commerce Infrastructure Ltd. Bk facility - Withdrawn Ketan Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 420 Revised from CARE BB Ketan Construction Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 4300 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Khandwa Agroh Pathways Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1524.1 Assigned Madhusudan Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113 Assigned Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.6 Revised form CARE BB- Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2273.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 6377.9 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 4635 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd A1+ Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-Convertible CARE C 2100 Assigned Debenture - Proposed Power Build Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 275.9 Reaffirmed Power Build Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 30 Reaffirmed A2+ Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Privi Organics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Privi Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 890 Reaffirmed Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260.6 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Agrotech (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 SMS Paryavaran Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 450 Revised from CARE C Star Alloys & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned Todarmull Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27.2 Assigned Universal Chemicals & Industries Pvt Bk facility CARE D Suspended Ltd Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 158.2 Assigned Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)