Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90.2 Assigned Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 275CR) IMC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 730 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 36500 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 57 Assigned Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Reaffirmed Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Reaffirmed RMC Gems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 446 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Fac CARE A 1470 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.6 Assigned Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 130 Assigned A4 Brotherhood Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Dhanraj Dhadda & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 329.2 Assigned Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12795 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,202.94CR) Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 28010 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 2,500CR) H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 620 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.51 crore) H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2105 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.164 CR) IMC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 724.3 Revised from CARE A IMC Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+(IS) - Revised from CARE A(Is) Jindal Saw Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2134.62 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,634.62CR) Jindal Saw Ltd Proposed NCDs-IV CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 250CR) Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 320.2 Assigned Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A4+(SO) Panchkroshi Shikshan Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE D 82.4 Assigned Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 @Reclassification from LT to LT/ST Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd LT CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Inst-Debentures- NCD Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd LT CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Inst-Debentures- NCD Reliance Ports And Terminals Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AAA 10914.5 Reaffirmed - LTL Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt. Ltd LT CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Inst-Debentures- NCD Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Instruments-NCD Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AAA Nil Withdrawn - LT-TL -231.47 ** Withdrawn upon full repayment of facilities by the Company Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt. Ltd LT CARE AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Inst-Debentures- NCD Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt. Ltd LT CARE AAA(SO) Nil Withdrawn Inst-Debentures- (500)*** NCD * backed by a structured payment mechanism created by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Ports and Terminals Limited (rated CARE AAA) for timely servicing of its debt obligations.** Withdrawn upon full repayment of facilities by the Company Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 6.28CR) Rituraj Holdings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 63.9 Revised from A4+ CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Shree Sai Developers LT Fac CARE BB 370 Assigned Society For Education For Life LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80.4 Reaffirmed Summer Cool Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10.5 Assigned Summer Cool Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 56.2 Assigned A4 The Daughters Of Mary Immaculate And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 121.5 Reaffirmed Collaborators Trust Vemb Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 500 Assigned *Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of VEMB Lifestyle Private Limited [VLPL; rated CARE BBB- /CARE A3] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 