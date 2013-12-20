Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33 Assigned
Anindita Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 3.32 Cr)
Asahi India Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3100 Revised from
CARE A4
Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned
Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3084 Reaffirmed
Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 9500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 995 Cr)
Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A2 250 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 100 Cr) * Carved out of working capital limits
Khushbu Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 243 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 21 Cr)
Multivista Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Rapicut Carbides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 32.5 Revised from
CARE A3
(enhanced from 3 Cr)
State Bank Of Mauritius Ltd CD CARE A1+ Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.7 Reaffirmed
Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Reaffirmed
A4
Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 98.1 Assigned
Anindita Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 20.80 Cr)
Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6903.8 Revised from
CARE BB
Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 885 Revised from
A4+ CARE BB /
CARE A4
Auxesia CV IFMR Capital 2013 Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) Assigned
Auxesia CV IFMR Capital 2013 Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) Assigned
#The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal
Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.5 Assigned
Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 302.5 Revised from
CARE BBB+
ECL Finance Ltd TL CARE AA 1000 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CARE PP-MLD 500 Assigned
protected Market AA
linked Debenture
Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6453.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 510.38 Cr)
KE Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE Suspended
A3
Khushbu Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
LKP Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended
Mehak Foods Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended
Multivista Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 367.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 40.12 Cr)
Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 37 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB-/
CARE A3
(enhanced from 3.20 Cr)
STL Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCDs* CARE AA- (SO) 1350 Assigned
* Backed by assignment of put option receivables from Krishak Bharati Co-operative Ltd (KRIBHCO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
