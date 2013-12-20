Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33 Assigned Anindita Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.32 Cr) Asahi India Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3100 Revised from CARE A4 Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3084 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 9500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 995 Cr) Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A2 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 Cr) * Carved out of working capital limits Khushbu Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 243 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21 Cr) Multivista Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rapicut Carbides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 32.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 3 Cr) State Bank Of Mauritius Ltd CD CARE A1+ Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.7 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 Anandji Haridas & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 98.1 Assigned Anindita Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20.80 Cr) Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6903.8 Revised from CARE BB Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 885 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Auxesia CV IFMR Capital 2013 Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) Assigned Auxesia CV IFMR Capital 2013 Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.5 Assigned Continental Carbon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 302.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ ECL Finance Ltd TL CARE AA 1000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CARE PP-MLD 500 Assigned protected Market AA linked Debenture Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6453.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 510.38 Cr) KE Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE Suspended A3 Khushbu Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17.5 Reaffirmed LKP Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended Mehak Foods Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Multivista Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 367.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.12 Cr) Rapicut Carbides Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 37 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 (enhanced from 3.20 Cr) STL Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCDs* CARE AA- (SO) 1350 Assigned * Backed by assignment of put option receivables from Krishak Bharati Co-operative Ltd (KRIBHCO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)