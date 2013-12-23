Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2040 Reaffirmed Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 304.5 Assigned Celite Tyre Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 102 Reaffirmed Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Devu Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Gd Lab Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Mamta Seeds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Sabhlok Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Shakti Ventures ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Shree Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92 Reaffirmed Suven Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 225 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.50) The Belgachi Tea Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alectrona Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1174.8 Assigned Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 2200 Assigned Ltd Celite Tyre Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.2 Reaffirmed Chandra Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300.8 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 22.15) Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 301.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.31.19 crore) Devu Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 332.8 Reaffirmed (Increased from Rs.26.04 crore) Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Reaffirmed Gd Lab Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Jb Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 566.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.74.32 crore) Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.32.00 crore) Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE BBB- 700 Assigned (Proposed) Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT/ST Fund/Non CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Fund Based Bk /CARE A3 Facility (Proposed) Mamta Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Mangalam Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.6 Assigned Nagaland Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bond @ CARE AAA(SO) 1565 Assigned @ To be backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). Ramani Ice Cream Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 159.7 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs.17.31 crore) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Roshni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Ruban Patliputra Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 199.5 Assigned Sabhlok Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Shakti Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 37.5 Assigned Shree Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14.15 crore) Shree Cables & Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.9 crore) Shree Gopal Krishna Craft Mill Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 42.6 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1381.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 105.56) The Belgachi Tea Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.8 Assigned Vanser Metallics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.73) Vinayak Autotrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.