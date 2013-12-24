Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned
Alankit Life Care Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Ambady Tourist Enterprise Pvt Ltd Ambady's Green Kochi - 7 Star Withdrawn
Meadows Phase I
Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Assigned
Colourflex Laminators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from
CARE A4
EM CEE CEE Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)* 120 Reaffirmed
Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives).
Global Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned
GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 6500 Reaffirmed
JSW Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Assigned
Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed
RSV Global ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Assigned
Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.7 Reaffirmed
TSS Projects & Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4500 Assigned
Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1200 Assigned
A3+
Alankit Life Care Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned
Allahabad Bank Tier-II Bonds CARE AA 24119 Revised from
(Series V to IX) CARE AA+
Allahabad Bank Upper Tier-II CARE AA- 10000 Revised from
Bonds (Series I & CARE AA
II)
Allahabad Bank Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 3000 Revised from
(Series I) CARE AA
B S Tar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended
A4
Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.7 Assigned
Ceedeeyes Standard Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 213.5 Assigned
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 4000 Assigned
Colourflex Laminators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.5 Revised from
CARE BB
Colourflex Laminators Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 125 Revised from
A4+ CARE BB/CARE
A4
EM CEE CEE Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*60 Reaffirmed
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives).
Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 332.3 Reaffirmed
Global Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned
GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 16868 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Great India Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Withdrawn
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT NCD CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 6500 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac - CARE A /CARE A16500 Reaffirmed
Non-Fund Based BG
JSW Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 21500* Revised from
CARE BBB+
*Includes External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) facilities of USD 43.0 million and EUR 35.5
million as a sub sublimit of the Rupee Term Loan
K K Kadri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 77 Assigned
Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 693 Assigned
Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed
RSV Global LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned
Taksh Infrastructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned
Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 366.6 Revised from
CARE BB-
Tirupati Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B Withdrawn
Transworld Wood Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
TSS Projects & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 905 Assigned
Zeal Aqua Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 467.7 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
