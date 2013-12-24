Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Alankit Life Care Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ambady Tourist Enterprise Pvt Ltd Ambady's Green Kochi - 7 Star Withdrawn Meadows Phase I Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Assigned Colourflex Laminators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 EM CEE CEE Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)* 120 Reaffirmed Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives). Global Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 6500 Reaffirmed JSW Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Assigned Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed RSV Global ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Assigned Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.7 Reaffirmed TSS Projects & Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4500 Assigned Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1200 Assigned A3+ Alankit Life Care Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Allahabad Bank Tier-II Bonds CARE AA 24119 Revised from (Series V to IX) CARE AA+ Allahabad Bank Upper Tier-II CARE AA- 10000 Revised from Bonds (Series I & CARE AA II) Allahabad Bank Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 3000 Revised from (Series I) CARE AA B S Tar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.7 Assigned Ceedeeyes Standard Towers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 213.5 Assigned Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 4000 Assigned Colourflex Laminators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.5 Revised from CARE BB Colourflex Laminators Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 125 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 EM CEE CEE Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*60 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Fives, France (Fives). Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 332.3 Reaffirmed Global Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 16868 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Great India Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Withdrawn IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT NCD CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 6500 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac - CARE A /CARE A16500 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based BG JSW Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 21500* Revised from CARE BBB+ *Includes External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) facilities of USD 43.0 million and EUR 35.5 million as a sub sublimit of the Rupee Term Loan K K Kadri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 77 Assigned Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 693 Assigned Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed RSV Global LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Taksh Infrastructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 366.6 Revised from CARE BB- Tirupati Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B Withdrawn Transworld Wood Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 TSS Projects & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 905 Assigned Zeal Aqua Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 467.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 