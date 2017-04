Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.80) Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A1 51840 Revised from Capital) CARE A1+ Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/Short- CARE A1 13000 Revised from term Debt CARE A1+ Programme* *Carved out of fund based working capital limits Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10000 Revised from (Short-TL) CARE A1 Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC ^ CARE A2+ (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) ^based on put option provided by BSL for timely payment of PTCs issued by BSL CRPS Mar 2011 Trust backed by CRPS-II issued by BSL. Dbl Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 42.7 Assigned Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 59.2 Assigned Indian Cane Power Ltd ST Bk Fac/FB CARE A4 365 Assigned Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from CARE A4 Kailash Devbuild (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Krf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2200 Revised from CARE A3+ Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Patsar Transformers And Electricals PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Ltd Pioneer Food And Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300.2 Assigned Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.7 Assigned Pratibha Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Reaffirmed Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 478.7 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 237.6 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 198 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.80 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Cotspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 368.6 Assigned Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 816.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 52.27) Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2363.1 Assigned Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 198.9 Reaffirmed B D Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 52.3 Assigned Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 296760.2Revised from CARE A+ Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE A 15000 Revised from CARE A+ Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE A 8000 Revised from CARE A+ Bhushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE A- 1000 Revised from CARE A Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A- 885 Revised from Redeemable PS-I CARE A (CRPS-I) Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A-/ 1000 Revised from Redeemable PS-II CARE A2+ CARE A/CARE A1 (CRPS-II) C. Mahendra Exports Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended /CARE A4+ Dbl Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 660 Assigned Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 524.1 Assigned Dte Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 200 Reaffirmed CARE A2 Indian Cane Power Ltd LT Bk Fac /TL CARE BB 350 Assigned Indian Cane Power Ltd LT Bk Fac /CC CARE BB 950 Assigned Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Revised from CARE BB Kailash Devbuild (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Kailash Devbuild (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 450 Assigned CARE A4 Krf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.22.50 crore) Odyssey Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Patni Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Patsar Transformers And Electricals PvLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27.5 Assigned Ltd Pioneer Food And Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 14.2 Assigned Platinum Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B 180 Assigned Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 13.9 Assigned Pratibha Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4427.1 Reaffirmed Prem Marbles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D withdrawn Remi Elektrotechnik Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 122 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Katol Byepass LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265.8 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Roll Tubes Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB / Suspended CARE A4 Supreme Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.3 Assigned Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.00 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 