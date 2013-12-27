Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.P Bagal & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Associated Container Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Diamond Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 630 Reaffirmed Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165 Assigned Hr Power Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Makesworth Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 161 Reaffirmed Wonder Cementltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.P Bagal & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 4.2 Reaffirmed Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 25 Reaffirmed A4 Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24.1 Reaffirmed Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Associated Container Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed BD Corporates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 162.6 Assigned Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA- 12350 Reaffirmed Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. Long/ Short- term CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed Bk Fac /CARE A1+ Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 63 Reaffirmed HR Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Assigned Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 900 Assigned Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.6 Reaffirmed Makesworth Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 69.6 Revised form CARE C Motisons Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 171.9 Reaffirmed Riddhi Steel And Tube Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235.1 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Vatika Buildwell Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.5 Revised from CARE B Shree Ram Fibres India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+ 160 Revised from CARE A Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE A+ /CARE 100 Revised from Bk Fac A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36.7 Reaffirmed United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE BB+ 79 Reaffirmed Bk Fac /CARE A4+ Wonder Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8370 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)