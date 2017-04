Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Beam Flashlights Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Creative Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Essential Power Transmission Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Gharpure Engineering And Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.170 crore) Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits (Enhanced from 1503.62 Cr) Jsw Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Kmv Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 5 Cr) Kryfs Power Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1750 Reaffirmed Kunstocom (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.6 Cr) Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Precast India Infrastructures Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac @ CARE A3(SO) 80 Revised from CARE A4+(SO) @ backed by letter of comfort provided by Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1820 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 230 Cr) Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE A+ (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Capital Demand Loan)* (Enhanced from Rs.150 crore) *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A.K. Capital Services Ltd. (AKCSL) rated CARE A+ A.K. Capital Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Overdraft) Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 39 Cr) Ansh Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.7 Assigned Beam Flashlights Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 66.6 Assigned Essential Power Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 146.3 Reaffirmed Gharpure Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs.35 crore) Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 320.5 Assigned Indian Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 434.1 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.44.74 crore) Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 19743.9 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 2497.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 200 Cr) Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6512.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.460.83 Cr) Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 25755 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.2,350.00 Cr) Jsw Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2509 Reaffirmed Jsw Infrastructure Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 6400 Assigned Kmv Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 985.2 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 55 Cr) Kmv Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 3400 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3 (enhanced from 110 Cr) Kryfs Power Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Kunstocom (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 207 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.5 Cr) L&T Vrindavan Properties Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 1550 Assigned In-principle Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.42 Cr) Maa Narayani Agro Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.5 Assigned Precast India Infrastructures Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB-(SO) 369.7 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) @ backed by letter of comfort provided by Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 340 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2989.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 398.56 Cr) Rgl Ecopak Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1550 Assigned Satyajeet Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Based - CC) Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) 60 Withdrawn* *As the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facilities and there is no amount outstanding under the facilities as on date Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund 45.6 Withdrawn* Based - Bill Discounting) *As the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facilities and there is no amount outstanding under the facilities as on date Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ / Suspended CARE A4 Spring Field Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 6023.7 Revised from CARE BBB Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 4250 Revised from (FB) CARE A2+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 436.7 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 37.11 Cr) Unitech Bright Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from CARE BB Vijay Deep Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 