Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Fabrik Plast Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)* 70 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited to the lenders of Casa Décor Pvt Ltd (CDPL) ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India CD Programme CARE A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Concastjawasa Road Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 40 Assigned -fund based) D.P. Enterprises ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3(SO) 150 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd. (ACJL) D.Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1400 Reaffirmed Excel Source International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Livon Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed R.K. Overseas ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3(SO) 350 Reaffirmed @ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd (ACJL) Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A4 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60 cr) Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.1 Reaffirmed Shalimar Paints Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 82.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.40 Cr) Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 14162.1 Reaffirmed Unison Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Venus Texspin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 252.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Minmet India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 338.5 Assigned Acme Fabrik Plast Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.89 Cr) Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 107.2 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 670 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.17.35 crore) Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Black Rose Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 257.8 Assigned Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 30 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited to the lenders of Casa Décor Pvt Ltd (CDPL) ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.13) Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+ 22850 Revised from CARE AA- Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 14373 Revised from CARE AA Concastjawasa Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 560.8 Assigned Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed D.Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 748.2 Reaffirmed DPS Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned DPS Contractors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 130 Assigned A4 H.K. Designs (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 500 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- HCG Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 137.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.03 CR) Indo Nabin Projects Ltd. (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142.4 Reaffirmed Indo Power Projects Ltd) (reduced from 15.04 CR) Indo Nabin Projects Ltd. (Erstwhile LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 1410 Reaffirmed Indo Power Projects Ltd) A4+ Infinium Precious Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Livon Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.63 Cr) MPR Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.69 Cr) Pramukh Gems LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 350 Assigned Based) Rajeshree Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Rajeshree Cotex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Assigned A4 Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BB 100* Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7 cr) *CC is a sub limit of LC limits Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 243.4 Reaffirmed Shalimar Paints Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.00 Cr) Shalimar Paints Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 685.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 64.85 Cr) CARE A1 Shri Ram Precisions LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+ (SO) 150 Downgraded from CARE BBB- (SO) # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 139.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.20 Cr) Subex Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BB+ 1410 Reaffirmed Subex Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 250 Reaffirmed FB/NFB A4+ Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 225 CR) Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 36959 Reaffirmed Unison Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.3 Assigned Unison Forging Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 30 Assigned A4 Unity Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Revised from CARE BBB- Venus Texspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240.6 Assigned Western Mp Infrastructure And Toll LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5580.8 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 