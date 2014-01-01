Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axon Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed GTN Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 821 Enhanced from 79 Cr GTN Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 775 Enhanced from 71 Cr GVK Projects & Technical Services Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3 3250 Revised from CARE A3+ Indofil Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL CARE A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CP* CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned WC limits Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd. CP# CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1825 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shah Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 670 Reaffirmed Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Revised from CARE A4 Terna Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB- (SO) 1750 Assigned Archdeep Interiors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9740 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 163.5 Reaffirmed Bhavna Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.5 Reduced from 8.40 Cr Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned Godavari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 366.2 Reaffirmed GTN Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 628.6 Reduced from 75.88 Cr GTN Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 462.9 Reduced from 55.06 Cr Gupta Coal India Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended GVK Projects & Technical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from CARE BBB Imlrt December 2013B Series A1 PTC CARE A+ (SO) Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2804.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Indofil Industries Ltd FB Working Capital CARE A- /A2+ 4750 Revised from limits CARE BBB+ /A2+ Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 183 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd LT NCDs (Proposed) CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Lee Cooper (India) Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Meghmani Organics Ltd. NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust-XIX Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust-XIX Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust-XIX Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Facility Muthayammal Educational And CharitableLT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Trust Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A 750 Reaffirmed Based - LTBGs Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A 42000 Reaffirmed - LT-TL Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - LT - Fund CARE A 5250 Assigned based working capital limits (proposed) Nehru College Of Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000.7 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series IV -2013 Series A2 PTC CARE AA (SO) Assigned Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series IV -2013 Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2466.4 Reaffirmed Patspin India Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /A4 80 Reaffirmed Premier Fabrics International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5660 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Shah Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1001.2 Enhanced from 93.82 Cr Shashank Auto Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Siddhartha Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.6 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Sindhu Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 359.9 Revised from CARE BB Super Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 1103.6 Revised from CARE BB/ A4 Terna Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 156 Reaffirmed The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co LBk Fac -- Withdrawn Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7350 Reaffirmed Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)