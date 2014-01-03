Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Allied Icd Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6.8 Assigned
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25.4 Assigned
Brawn Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 262.5 Assigned
Elecsteel Processing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 9 Cr)
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Facility is extended to 31 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Khandogosh Agro Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned
Neha International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned
Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Revised from
CARE A2+
Satia Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Revised from
CARE D
SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from
CARE A3
Sunface Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed
UM Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 73 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Patel Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 94 Assigned
ABC Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Allied Icd Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.9 Assigned
Anil Ltd NCD issue CARE A- 250 Withdrawn
Anil Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A- 750 Withdrawn
Arya Communications & Electronics Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE Withdrawn
Services Pvt Ltd A4
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.1 Assigned
Brawn Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.6 Assigned
Brawn Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 10 Assigned
CARE A4
C.P. Milk And Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.2 Revised from
CARE B+
(reduced from 8.00 Cr)
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Assigned
Company Ltd Instruments
City Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ /CARE Withdrawn
A4
Elecsteel Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 11.20 Cr)
Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 163.7 Assigned
Himalyan Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2492.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 300 Cr)
Himalyan Expressway Ltd LT Bonds CARE BBB 500 Assigned
J J Buildtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 14 Cr)
Khandogosh Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.3 Assigned
Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2790.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 237.92 Cr)
Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Programme
Minerva Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 82.2 Revised from
CARE B+
(reduced from Rs. 8.35 Cr)
Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes Bk Fac CARE B+ / Suspended
Industries CARE A4
Neha International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned
NKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdProposed LT NCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned
Ocean Enterprises Bk Fac CARE D Suspended
P S K Infrastructures And Projects LtdBk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
Piyush And Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34.5 Assigned
Praman Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 17Cr)
Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A 119.2 Revised from
CARE A-
(reduced from 16.94 Cr)
Ratnasagar Herbals Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn
Satia Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1009.2 Revised from
CARE D
(Reduced from 116.71 Cr)
Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 298.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 27.60 crore)
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 46.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 110 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB-/
CARE A3
Sunface Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6.07 Cr)
UM Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)