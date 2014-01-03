Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Allied Icd Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6.8 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25.4 Assigned Brawn Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 262.5 Assigned Elecsteel Processing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9 Cr) ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 31 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Khandogosh Agro Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned Neha International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Revised from CARE A2+ Satia Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Revised from CARE D SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Sunface Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed UM Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 73 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Patel Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 94 Assigned ABC Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Allied Icd Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.9 Assigned Anil Ltd NCD issue CARE A- 250 Withdrawn Anil Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A- 750 Withdrawn Arya Communications & Electronics Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd A4 Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.1 Assigned Brawn Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.6 Assigned Brawn Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 10 Assigned CARE A4 C.P. Milk And Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 8.00 Cr) Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Company Ltd Instruments City Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ /CARE Withdrawn A4 Elecsteel Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.20 Cr) Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 163.7 Assigned Himalyan Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2492.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 300 Cr) Himalyan Expressway Ltd LT Bonds CARE BBB 500 Assigned J J Buildtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14 Cr) Khandogosh Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.3 Assigned Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2790.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 237.92 Cr) Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Programme Minerva Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 82.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 8.35 Cr) Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes Bk Fac CARE B+ / Suspended Industries CARE A4 Neha International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned NKB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LtdProposed LT NCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned Ocean Enterprises Bk Fac CARE D Suspended P S K Infrastructures And Projects LtdBk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Piyush And Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34.5 Assigned Praman Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17Cr) Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A 119.2 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 16.94 Cr) Ratnasagar Herbals Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn Satia Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1009.2 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 116.71 Cr) Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 298.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 27.60 crore) Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 46.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 110 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Sunface Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.07 Cr) UM Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.