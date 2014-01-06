Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Caparo Maruti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 35 Revised from CARE A1+ Caparo Maruti Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1 125 Revised from CARE A1+ * carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Jay Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Jesons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1105 Reaffirmed Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 42.50 CR) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 48 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.5 crore) Samarth Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Secure Meters Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue*CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Silk Land Furnishings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Lord Shiva Construction Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10000 Revised from CARE A Bhadra Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt.LT Bk Fac @ CARE AAA(SO) 162.7 Reaffirmed Ltd @ backed by fixed deposits of Rs. 21.11 crore, hypothecated to bank Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170.2 Assigned Ltd Bhate & Raje Construction Company Pvt.Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 400 Revised from Ltd A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Caparo Maruti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1584.9 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1028.8 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 97.82) Etawah Chakeri (Kanpur) Highway P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15500 Assigned Facilities Of Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 204 Assigned A4 Freight Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.70 CR) Helios Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 240 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) @ backed by continuing corporate guarantee by Platinum Textiles Limited Hoary Realty Ltd Proposed NCD (NCDs)CARE BB- 1000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA(SO) 667.9 Assigned Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1226.2 Revised from CARE BBB Jay Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1805 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB Jesons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 479.1 Reaffirmed Lord Shiva Construction Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Assigned Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 77.2 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 4.44 CR) Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 150 Revised from A2+ CARE A-/CARE A2 (reduced from 35.00 CR) Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from CARE BBB P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 183.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.25.49 crore) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.35 crore) Platinum Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 459.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Psc Pacific LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Samarth Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.9 Assigned Secure Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 25 Reaffirmed Secure Energy Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 45 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+(SO) Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3400 Reaffirmed Secure Meters Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5000 Reaffirmed A2+ Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd NCD CARE BB 5000 Reaffirmed Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 357 Reaffirmed (reduced from 37.23 CR) Visa Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 19640 Reaffirmed Yadav Measurements Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 95 Reaffirmed Yadav Measurements Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)