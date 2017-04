Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66 Reaffirmed AI Champdany Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 598.4 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.28.50 crore) Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Concast Exim Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9000 Reaffirmed Dankuni Steels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Divya Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Glass Equipment India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 31 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ Withdrawn (Enhanced from 44 Cr) Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE D Hind Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2530 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465 Reaffirmed Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesST debt (including CARE A2 Withdrawn Ltd CP)* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the proposed CP issue amounting to Rs.175.0 crore of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.with immediate effect, at the request of the company as the company has not placed the aforesaid CP issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date Holdwell Components Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 Cr) India Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 90 Cr ) Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2350 Revised from CARE A3+ Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 14.5 Revised from CARE A3 Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Reaffirmed Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Revised from (Short-TL) CARE A1+ Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed capital limits) (enhanced from Rs 147.50 Cr) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd ST CP/NCD CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Programme-I * *Carved out of fund based working capital limits (enhanced from 250 Cr) Narmada Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 347.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.29.35 crore) Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 Cr) Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 96.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14 Cr) Sitapuram Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 33 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Sureka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2940 Reaffirmed Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Trent Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 34 Revised from CARE A4+ Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.69 crore) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2500 Revised from CARE AA Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 500 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 37.8 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 4.41 crore) Aditya Exim Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 135 Revised from A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 AI Champdany Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 980 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 96.60 Cr) Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 130 Revised from Engineering Ltd CARE BBB+ Ashok Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13.37 crore) B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 335 Reaffirmed A3 Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115.7 Reaffirmed CMM Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) CMM Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 21 Cr) Concast Exim Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6000 Reaffirmed Cream Jewellery LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ A4 70 Reaffirmed Reclassified from ST to LT/ST Dankuni Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2963 Reaffirmed (reduced from 320.6 Cr) Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.79 Cr) Divya Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Divya Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 125 Assigned A4 Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB +/CARE 21.5 Assigned A4+ G Next Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 Assigned Glass Equipment India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 450 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 451 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 33 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from 3.20 Cr) Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 296.9 Revised from CARE D Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 501.5 Reaffirmed Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 87 Reaffirmed A4 Hind Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 360.4 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 22.5 Reaffirmed A4 Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 23108 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD- Series-I CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD- Series-III CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Tranche I & II) Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD- Series-III CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Ltd (Tranche III)# #CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the proposed NCD issue Series III (Tranch III) amounting to Rs.200.0 crore of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd.with immediate effect, at the request of the company as the company has not placed the aforesaid NCD issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A2 Holdwell Components Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4 Cr) ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 350 Assigned Ltd Bonds Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd Issuer rating CARE AAA(Is) Assigned India Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3030 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 222 Cr) Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 262.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.40.50 crore) Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 278.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1300 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1167 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned M.N. Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.7.12 Cr) Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10190 Reaffirmed MI Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Milk Specialities Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 51409.8 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from Rs 3,668.98 Cr) Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-I CARE A+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd NCD-II CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE AA- Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd Proposed NCD-III CARE A+ 2500 Revised from CARE AA- Narmada Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.21 crore) National Aluminium Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed National Aluminium Company Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 5500 Reaffirmed A1+ Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.28 Cr) Rajvee Resorts And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 529.6 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from Rs.53 crore) Ranjit Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 400 Reaffirmed Ranjit Buildcon Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from 185 crore) Ranjit Toll Road Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 461.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 52.06 crore) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 68 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.4 Reaffirmed Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.28 Cr) RSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13.6 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced form Rs 2.33 Cr) RSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Salgaocar Mining Industries Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3 Sanman Trade Impex Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 Cr) Seftech India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 460 Assigned A3 Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Shalimar Thermocole Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 31.5 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Ganesh Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.97 Cr) Shree Ganesh Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.97 Cr) Shri Gangajali Education Society LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 237.9 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1195 Reaffirmed (reduced from 130 Cr) Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 143.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.7.00 crore) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 375 Reaffirmed Instrument (Series I) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA 3643.3 Reaffirmed (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 4182.8 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AA 1669 Reaffirmed (Series X) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 108765 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11,947.89 Cr) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed NCD (Series II) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed NCD (Series III) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed NCD (Series IV) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 900 Reaffirmed NCD (Series V) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 1430 Reaffirmed NCD (Series VI) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 308 Reaffirmed NCD (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE AA- 192 Reaffirmed Unsecured NCD (Series VII) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd Proposed Tier II CARE AA- 1400 Reaffirmed Unsecured NCD (Series VIII) State Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE AAA 142049.9Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 160164 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed Sureka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7168.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 826.97 Cr ) Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 427.5 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 56250 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10850 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd NCD CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 650 Reaffirmed TRN Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 19900 Assigned Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 818.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.5 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Tungabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 Suspended Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 473.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)