Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 53.9 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Bhavna Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71.5 Assigned Century Quartz India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3(SO) 7.5 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Century Tiles Limited Century Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 252.5 Reaffirmed Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 63 Revised from CARE A3 Gem Electro-Mechanicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 61.5 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Mercator Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Reaffirmed Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG)^ CARE A2+(SO) 54 Assigned ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued/ to be issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG)^*CARE A2+(SO) 26 Assigned ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued/ to be issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL),* The corporate guarantee document towards the debt is yet to be executed. The final rating on this facility will be issued after the receipt of the executed documents subject to satisfaction of CARE Rajasthan State Co-Operative Oil Seed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Growers' Federation Ltd Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A2 3800 RVR Marine Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 77 Cr) Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Assigned SNC Power Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1560 Assigned Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned SSA International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3875 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 291.50 CR) UAL Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Revised from Ltd. CARE A1+ Varrsana Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 265 Cr) Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1660 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 800 Assigned Ambica Chemicals And Synthetics Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from Ltd CARE B- Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Power 7.8% Unsecured CARE A(SO) 756.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds (Series III) @ @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee extended by the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) Asset Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 168.8 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.18.04 crore) Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 63.6 Assigned Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 474 Assigned Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Banswara Global Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 59.7 Reaffirmed @ backed by joint & severally given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Banswara Syntex Limited and M/s. Carreman Michel Tierry Banswara Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7855.5 Reaffirmed Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)@ 1890 Revised from CARE BBB- @ backed by Letter of Comfort issued by Berggruen Investments Mauritius, to the lenders of Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (BHPL) for timely servicing of the abo Bhavna Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Bhavna Engineering Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB +/CARE 70 Assigned A4 Century Quartz India Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 75.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.06 Cr) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Century Tiles Limited Century Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.15 Cr) Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Finance PTC Series A1 CARE AAA(SO) 3441 Assigned Company Ltd *The tenure may change due to prepayments / foreclosures in the pool Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6290.4 Revised from CARE BBB Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 231.3 Revised from CARE C Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1741.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2063.5 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Gati Infrastructure Ltd) (reduced from 217 Cr) Gem Electro-Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Haigreeva Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2124.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 206.47 CR) Harsha Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 155.5 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 822.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 153.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.82 CR) Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4+ Home First Finance Company India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1290 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Kakade Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1550 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 386 Reaffirmed (reduced from 42.71 Cr) Maktel Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Cr) Maktel Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 165 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 10.50 Cr) Mercator Ltd NCD - - Reaffirmed Mercator Ltd Proposed LT NCDs - - Withdrawn Mercator Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4395.1 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 731.47 crore) Mercator Ltd LT NCD CARE A 3000 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.500 crore) Metro Institutes Of Medical Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 697.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 120 Assigned / A4 Reaffirmed Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+(Is) - Reaffirmed Prakashini Holding Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ^LT Bk Fac(CC) CARE A-(SO) 37.5 Assigned ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued/ to be issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) Rani Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 109.7 Assigned Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac % CARE BBB+ 1310.1 Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac % CARE BBB+ 450 /CARE A2 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42505 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64780 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 RVR Marine Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Assigned A4+ Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 146.9 Assigned Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 179 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.14.06 CR) Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned SNC Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 208 Assigned SSA International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2426.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 190.86 CR) Suraj Tubes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.55 Cr) Tarsons Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 261.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.40 Cr) Tarsons Products Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A3+ Tata Power Company Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Power Company Ltd Hybrid Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed Tata Power Company Ltd NCD CARE AA 2100 Reaffirmed The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Bond issue* CARE A-(SO) 1500 Assigned Corporation Ltd *Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) vide G.O. Ms. No. 368 from Finance UAL Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1163.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.118.38 crore) Varrsana Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2645 Reaffirmed (reduced from 293.2 Cr) Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 3000 Assigned Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 926 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 109.07 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 