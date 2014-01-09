Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aksharchem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 25 Placed under Credit Watch Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3 Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 380 Placed under Credit Watch (enhanced from Rs.27 crore) Bsr Diagnostic Ltd. ST Bk Fac# CARE A3(SO) 60 Reaffirmed # The facility is having credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from BSR Super Speciality Hospital Ltd for the entire debt servicing obligation of the rated bank facilities and this is not the stand alone rating of BSR Diagnostic Ltd. Concast (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 207.5 Assigned (In Principle) Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Eros Minerock Products Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Forex Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 4.70 Cr) Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Gtpl Hathway Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Kovai Medical Center Research And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4255 Revised from CARE A3+ Metro & Metro ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Modern Dairies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Assigned Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 50 Revised from CARE A4 ( @ based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Guarantee issued by Pebblebay Developers Private Limited (PDPL) Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3540 Revised from A1+ Pegasus Farmaco India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed ^Rating suspension revoked Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1675 Revised from CARE A2+ Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A2 1000 Revised from (Carved Out) CARE A2+ Til Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed @ (@ carved out of working capital limits Tractors India Pvt. Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed @ (reduced from 50 Cr) @ carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 568 Assigned Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A- (SO) 66970 Reaffirmed (@ CARE has confirmed the In-Principle rating assigned to the bonds issue upon issuance of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Govt. of Rajasthan. Aksharchem (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 150 Placed under CARE A2 Credit Watch Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1590.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 370 Placed under Credit Watch (reduced from Rs.42.35 crore) Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 450 Placed under CARE A1+ Credit Watch Bhilwara Rajsamand Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2764 Assigned Bsr Diagnostic Ltd. LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB-(SO) 836.8 Reaffirmed # The facility is having credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from BSR Super Speciality Hospital Ltd for the entire debt servicing obligation of the rated bank facilities and this is not the stand alone rating of BSR Diagnostic Ltd. Bsr Super Speciality Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 301 Reaffirmed Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Dish Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bkfacility CARE BBB- (SO) Withdrawn Eros Minerock Products Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108 Assigned Eros Minerock Products Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A470 Assigned Forex Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.50 Cr) Golden Peace Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 56.3 Reaffirmed Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 950 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (reduced from 150) Gtpl Hathway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 912.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.85.50 crore) Gtpl Hathway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 730 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.8 crore) Human Biosciences India Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ / Suspended CARE A4 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 34202.1 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 3000 Assigned Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A- (SO) 56910 Reaffirmed (@ CARE has confirmed the In-Principle rating assigned to the bonds issue upon issuance of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Govt. of Rajasthan. Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bonds@ CARE A- (SO) 56310 Reaffirmed (@ CARE has confirmed the In-Principle rating assigned to the bonds issue upon issuance of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Govt. of Rajasthan. K. K. Milk Fresh India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1720 Assigned Kalanikethan Textiles And Jewels Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 485 Reaffirmed Kovai Medical Center Research And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 397.3 Reaffirmed Educational Trust (enhanced from 9.02 Cr) Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2025 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 300 Cr) Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 5000 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (reduced from 1025.50 Cr) Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3875 Reaffirmed (reduced from 450 Cr) Magma Housing Finance NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 1900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 200 Cr) Mantena Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Metro Medical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- (SO) 50 Revised from CARE BBB- # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Private Limited rated CARE Modern Dairies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1212.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 161.47 Cr) Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 925 Revised from CARE B+ ( @ based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Guarantee issued by Pebblebay Developers Private Limited (PDPL) North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 954 Revised from Company Ltd CARE BBB- (SO) (enhanced from 77.90 Cr) Overseas Infrastructure Alliance LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB / 7420 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd CARE A3 * US$140 million converted @ Rs. 53/US$ Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Revised from CARE A+ Patel Knr Infrastructures Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AAA (SO) 3703.4 Reaffirmed (@ The NCDs have a tenure of 17 years repayable in 34 semi-annual unequal installments starting from October 14, 2010 and ending on April 14, 2027. ) Pegasus Farmaco India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB 112 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.68 Cr) ^Rating suspension revoked Reliance Capital Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Renu Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Assigned S.S. Traders Bk Fac Suspended Sansar Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 7125 Revised from CARE A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2+ Slec Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 340 Reaffirmed T R Trehan Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.2 Reaffirmed T R Trehan Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (FB) CARE BBB+ 4960 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (Non-fund CARE BBB+ 2470 Reaffirmed Based) /CARE A2 Tcg Software Parks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn Til Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2325.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 244.30 Cr) Til Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1200 Reaffirmed A2+ Tractors India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2347.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 240.63 Cr) Tractors India Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2400 Reaffirmed A2+ Wadhwa Group Holdings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn Yantra Esolarindia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 129.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Yantra Esolarindia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 153.7 Revised from CARE A- (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)