Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Assigned Apex Fibre India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 152.7 Reaffirmed Duncans Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Embio Ltd ST NFBF CARE A2+ 15.3 Revised from CARE A3+ Embio Ltd ST FBF* CARE A2+ 60 Revised from CARE A3+ *Sub-limit of long-term fund-based facilities Hng Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Indian Gratings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Assigned Jupiter Wagons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 460 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 127.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.25 CR) Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers PvST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.35 crore) Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.5) Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 1860 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 110 crore) Micromax Informatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10150 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.545 CR ) Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 450.0) Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.50) Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.50 CR) Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 47 Reaffirmed R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 290 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob InfrastructurST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.87 CR) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (STD)(carved out of working capital limits) (Enhanced from Rs.175 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP/STD (standalone)CARE A1+ 250 WIThdrawn Salasarhanumanji Grains Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 134.1 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced by Rs.4.41 crore) Star Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 100 Assigned (Non Fund based) The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Usher Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Virtuous Urja Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity ST debt (including CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 570 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 52 CR) Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 258.9 Assigned Apex Fibre India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 228.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.55 CR) Better Value Leasing And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Bharat Petro Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 124440* Reaffirmed *Equivalent to USD 2 billion (USD-INR conversion rate of Rs. 62.22 as on December 19, 2013). Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD I CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Concast Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14759.8 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 1381.82 CR) Concast Steel And Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4500 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from 350.0 CR) Cs Performance Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB(SO) 63.9 Assigned @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by CS Specialty Chemicals Private Limited (CSCPL) Cs Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 95 Assigned A3+ Duncans Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 672 Reaffirmed (reduced from 70.8 CR) Embio Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 356.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Emmtex Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.8 Reaffirmed Emmtex Synthetics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Eurobond Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 276.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.20 CR) Ggl Hotel & Resort Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 125.0) Gmr Rajahmundry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30106.1 Reaffirmed H.K Designs (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 655.5 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.50.00 crore) Hng Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4109 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.467.8 crore) Hng Float Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Indian Gratings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 545.4 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 27.1 Assigned Jupiter Wagons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.9 Reaffirmed Karthik Inductions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 25 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 1.50 CR) Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series X - - WIThdrawn (Rs 14.70 cr) Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran LT Bonds, Series CARE A-(SO)* 645.3 Revised from XI (Rs 64.53 cr) CARE BBB+(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of Maharashtra Manohar Lal Sarraf & Sons Jewellers PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Assigned Ltd Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10) Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1348 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 143 crore) Micromax Informatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 350 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Assigned Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 25 CR] National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3091.5 Reaffirmed Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.25) Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 679.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 29.66 CR) Plasser India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 200 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107 Reaffirmed Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 363 Assigned Richi Rich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.66 crore) Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob InfrastructurLT Bk Fac CARE BB 235.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.75 CR) S.S. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.6 Assigned Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4415 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 15500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 1800 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL, rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ) Salasarhanumanji Grains Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 235 Assigned Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 879.8 Reaffirmed Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1199.8 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced by Rs.43.00 crore) Star Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 190 Assigned (Fund based) Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2946 Reaffirmed Management & Technology The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2643.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 319.68 CR) Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6689.7 Reaffirmed Village Financial Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2018 Revised from CARE BBB+ Virtuous Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 1876.4 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Secured Redeemable CARE A 1281 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Bonds - Series I Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 170 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds - Series I Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Secured Redeemable CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Bonds- Series II Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity Issuer rating CARE A - Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds - Series II Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 3000 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Redeemable Bonds - Series III West Bengal State Electricity Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 2400 Reaffirmed Transmission Company LtdCARE CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)