Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Crops Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 215 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.16.25 crore) Ascent Hotels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Bmp Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 930 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited Dina Iron & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 39.3 Reaffirmed Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3350 Reaffirmed Glochem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Reaffirmed Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.10cr) Insco Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1600 Revised from CARE A4+ J. K. Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200cr) J. K. Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of working-capital limits Mmtc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 54500 rEAFfirmed Mukesh Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Mukesh Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Mukesh Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE D 26499 Revised from CARE A4 Rotomac Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP) Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac (FBG)* CARE A2 (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed * Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG)- Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sistema KSFC and Shyam Basic Infrastructure Projects Private Limited in the ratio of 74:26. South India Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Subharati Kkb Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 632.6 Revised from CARE A4 Revised from CARE A4 Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34cr) U.V Patel College Of Engineering Four-year B.Tech Grade 3 - Assigned Marine Engineering Course Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 278 Reaffirmed Valdel Engineers And Constructors Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 25 Assigned Ltd Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB Crops Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45 Reaffirmed Ascent Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Reaffirmed Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 901.2 Assigned Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 63.6 Reaffirmed Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 474 Reaffirmed Baba Strip & Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Bmp Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 50 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AA- 6400 Reaffirmed (Series I) Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE BBB 2677 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE BBB 275 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE BBB 100 Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Certificate of Deposit programme and Lower Tier I Bonds aggregating to Rs.10 crore of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said instruments as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issues as on date. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. CD CARE BBB - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Certificate of Deposit programme and Lower Tier I Bonds aggregating to Rs.10 crore of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said instruments as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issues as on date. Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15.53cr) Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1800 Reaffirmed Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (outstanding) Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT NCDs (proposed) CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Flame Logistics Zones Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Withdrawn Glacier Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Glochem Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 363 Reaffirmed (reduced from 37.94cr) Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.9 Assigned Gsa Commercial Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 330 Assigned Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 132.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.60cr) Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed *Rating for the term loan has been withdrawn as the term loan has been not been availed by the company /(reduced from 6.86cr) Hyderabad Ring Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2622.8 Assigned India Tv Interactive Media Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 217 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.26.66 crore) Indian Society For Development Of LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52 Assigned Education Insco Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE BB J. K. Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21493.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1023.1cr) J. K. Cement Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Jhelum Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 325 Assigned Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2809.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 210.95cr) Mangalam Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 360.0cr) Mangalam Cement Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.0cr) Mmtc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA Mmtc Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 58750 Revised from A1+ CARE AA / Reaffirmed Modi Organisors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Mukesh Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Mukesh Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed Mukesh Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 599.3 Reaffirmed Mukesh Udyog Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 160 Reaffirmed A4 Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE D 7690.3 Revised from CARE BB North East Region Finservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1100 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from 70.0cr) Oriental Structural Engineers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Oriental Structural Engineers P Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A18000 Reaffirmed Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4743.8 Reaffirmed Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CAREA1 3990 Reaffirmed Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1500 Assigned Rotomac Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10329 Revised from CARE AA+ Shree Cement Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AAA 2000 Revised from CARE AA+ Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs (OFCDs) CARE AAA (SO) 3173.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 353.73cr) Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE D 4510 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Sagar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Shriram Cotton Fibers Bk Fac - - Suspended Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 222.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.20.46 crore South India Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings India Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended Pvt. Ltd A4 Stfcl'S Assignment Of Receivables Mar'Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn 10 I Stfcl'S Assignment Of Receivables Mar'Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn 10 I Facility Subharati Kkb Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1189.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 138.92cr) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5756.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 514.82cr) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 175 Reaffirmed A3 Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 200 Reaffirmed * Backed by the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) vide GO Ms.No.113 Finance Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6cr) Trident Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11484 Assigned Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3708.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 377.93cr) Valdel Engineers And Constructors Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 85.3 Assigned Ltd Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Western Transformer & Equipment Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)