Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Welding Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Asr Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Bengal Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7067.5 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Estate Warehouse ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3 - Reclassified as Short-term Facilities Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Dee Development Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75cr) Flash Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 352.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.26cr) Gati Kausar India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 5 assigned Hsil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd. CP* CARE A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.8 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Revised from CARE A4+ [enhanced from.6.00cr] Nice Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Nice Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Short-TL) Roots Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Shri Hanumant Refoils Incorporation ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Revised from CARE A4 Sharda Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A2 1750 Reaffirmed Based) Sk Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 assigned Tatva Global Environment (Deonar) Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 150.5 Assigned Viraj Profiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 37503 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3,339.95 crore) Waterflo Piping System ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adishwar India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - Withdrawn # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of Adishwar India Ltd, as the company has fully repaid the loan and there is no outstanding under the facility as on date. (reduced from 0.8) Adishwar India Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 580 Reaffirmed Ador Welding Ltd LT /short -term Bk CARE AA /CARE 275 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ Ajeet Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 529 Assigned Asr Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bengal Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3774.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 456.01cr) Bhagawati Estate Warehouse LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.30cr) Bhagawati Estate Warehouse LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Bkb Transport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 947.9 Reaffirmed Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B- 470 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 290 Reaffirmed D. Navinchandra Gems Pvt.Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 940 Revised from A3 CARE BBB-/ ST rating Reaffirmed Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 773.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 73.15cr) Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2750 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 146cr) Devyani Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2459 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 176.75cr) Devyani Food Industries Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 240 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from 35cr) Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A1 PTCs - 335.1 Withdrawn Ltd Flash Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 491.7 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 47.81cr) Gati Kausar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB +(SO) 150 assigned Hsil Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10447.5 Reaffirmed India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Revised from CARE B+ Inducto Steel Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 670 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1446.4 Reaffirmed Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 206.6 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Lic Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 429810 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.33,621 crore) Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.3 Revised from CARE BB- Malaxmi Highway Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 2268.4 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 248.41cr) Mathura Extractions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Mathura Extractions Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Milestone Mercandise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.3 Reaffirmed Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 148.5 Reaffirmed A4 Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.6 Revised from CARE BB+ reduced from 7.43cr] Nice Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 210 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27900 Reaffirmed Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1179.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 127.30cr) Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3486.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 372.46cr) Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 6.00cr] Punjab & Sind Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 8750 Revised from CARE AA+ Reliance Capital Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1500 crore) Reliance Capital Ltd. LT debt programme CARE AAA 220000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20,000 crore) Reliance Capital Ltd. Market Linked CARE PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Debenture AAA (enhanced from Rs.750cr Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.150 crore) Reliance Home Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Roots Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 225 Reaffirmed Sefpl'S Direct Assignment June11- I Assignee Payouts - - withdrawn Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2369.9 Reaffirmed Shivom Minerals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 408 Reaffirmed Shrachi Developers Pvt.Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 4632.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 476.88 crore) Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Shri Hanumant Refoils Incorporation LT Bk Fac CARE D 35 Revised from CARE B+ Sk Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 assigned Sree Vinayak Vidhyalayaa Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.9 assigned Trust State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Assigned (Basel III compliant) Sunhill Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)#376.9 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Private Limited rated CARE The Society Of Daughters Of Mary LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Immaculate And Collaborators Utkal Alumina International Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 7000 Assigned A2+ Utkal Alumina International Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 50000 Assigned Viraj Profiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12312.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.593.65 crore) Waterflo Piping System LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)