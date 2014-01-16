Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- City View Bangalore Properties Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 1950 Ltd * Short-term bank facility of Rs.195 crore represents Letter of Credit and is a sub-limit of the long-term bank facilities Essar Shipping Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Idea Telesystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Assigned Iris Computers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 215 Jogani Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Kanin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Khanna Paper Mills Ltd Short-TL* - 650 Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short term loan of Khanna Paper Mills Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4000.8 Reaffirmed Promac Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A3+ 4058 Revised from Based) CARE A3 (enhanced from 190.8 CR) Promac Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 263 Revised from (Fundbased) CARE A3 Shree Prithvi Iron Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (I) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1114.7 Reaffirmed Ltd [enhanced from 78.03CR] Arya Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 431.1 Assigned City View Bangalore Properties Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 3700 Essar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6179.6 Revised from CARE A Essar Shipping Ltd NCD CARE BB 7395 Revised from CARE A GVK Emergency Management And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 37.5 Assigned Institute GVK Emergency Management And Research LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned Institute /CARE A3 GVK Emri UP LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned GVK Emri UP LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 458 Assigned /CARE A3 Harsh Gathani Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 249 assigned Instruments Of Power Grid Corporation LT Borrowing CARE AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Of India Ltd Programme for FY14 (enhanced from 11,000 CR) Iris Computers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 810.4 Iris Computers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 A3% Jogani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2.1 Assigned Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 38.07 Reaffirmed Kanin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.59 crore) Kanin India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from Rs. 15.59 CR) Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5360.4 Reaffirmed Modi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)