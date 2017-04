Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 880 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Banco Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 CR) Colorplus Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Assigned Hazel Mercantile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6440 Reaffirmed Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 65 croreCR) Lantec Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Neptune Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 81.8 Assigned Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned PL Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 380 Revised from CARE A1(SO) Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12.50cr) Rainbow Worldwide Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 175 Assigned Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1302.1 Reaffirmed Shri Saptashringi Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 157.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Accommodations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Withdrawn Alex Astral Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2525 Assigned Atul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3432 Revised from CARE AA- Banco Aluminium Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Colorplus Fashions Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ (Enhanced from 22CR) D Navinchandra Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd Principal - CARE PP- MLD AA 2000 Assigned protected Market-linked Debenture Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Assigned Emaar MGF Land Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3200 Revised from CARE BB- Emaar MGF Land Ltd. NCD (outstanding) CARE BB 206.7 Revised from CARE BB- Emaar MGF Land Ltd. NCD (outstanding) CARE BB 22600 Revised from CARE BB- Emaar MGF Land Ltd. NCD (outstanding) CARE BB 4830 Revised from CARE BB- Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 - Suspended Garg & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.40 crore) Hazel Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1023.4 Reaffirmed Helios Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 360 Reaffirmed based@ @backed by continuing corporate guarantee by Platinum Textiles Limited Indiabulls Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 77650 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Realtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 42400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4,211 crore) Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B +/CARE 227.5 Reaffirmed A4 Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1330 Reaffirmed Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.04CR) Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VICARE BBB+ (SO) - withdrawn Corporation Korba West Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 29835 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,171.00 cr) Lantec Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 76.4 Assigned Lokmangal Mauli Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1834.7 Revised from CARE B+ Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya CompanLT Bond (Series I CARE BBB+ (SO) - withdrawn Ltd Option C) Mld Issue Of Edelweiss Finance & NCD CARE AA 500 Assigned Investments Ltd Mld Issue Of Edelweiss Finance & Principal - CARE PP- MLD AA 1000 Assigned Investments Ltd protected Market-linked Debenture Navachetana Microfin Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/TL CARE BB 574.6 Assigned Neptune Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 189.8 Assigned Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 467.5 Assigned Pl Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 120 Revised from CARE A(SO) Platinum Textiles Ltd LT - TL CARE BBB- 377 Reaffirmed Platinum Textiles Ltd LT - Fund based CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 160 Revised from CARE A(SO) Punj Lloyd Delta Renewables Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 395 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE A(SO) / CARE A1(SO) Punjab Infrastructure Development Board Bonds-Series I @ CARE BBB (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Infrastructure Development Board Bonds-Series II @ CARE BBB (SO) 4999.3 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Infrastructure Development Board Bonds-Series III@ CARE BBB (SO) 1500.3 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Infrastructure Development Board Bonds - Series IV CARE BBB (SO) 7500 Reaffirmed A, B, C @ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE B+ Rainbow Worldwide Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 75 Assigned Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE - Suspended A4+ Shri Saptashringi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 256 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 27.65CR) Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2996.6 Revised from CARE BBB Skipper Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 5300 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 Slec Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 340 Reaffirmed Umesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 97.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)