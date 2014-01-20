US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Electricals Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Assigned Extended Corporate Guarantees CP/ST Debt CARE A2+ 145000 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd And Its ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Revised from Entity CARE A1 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST NFB CARE A2+ 460 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.48.50) Mbr Flexibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.70) Msp Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Revised from CARE A2 Msp Steel & Power Ltd CP* CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A2 *Carved out of working capital limits Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Short- term Bk CARE A4 1570.5 Revised from Fac CARE A3 Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Sembwang Engineers & Constructor Pte ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 1753.1 Revised from Ltd CARE A1(SO) Stamlo Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 45 Assigned Turtle Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Electricals Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Apco Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 CR) Apco Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 6500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 262.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Extended Corporate Guarantees LT Bk Fac CARE A- 33000 Reaffirmed Extended Corporate Guarantees LT NCDs issue CARE A- 3000 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE AA- 7800 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE AA- 8000 Assigned Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd And Its LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2903.4 Revised from Entity CARE A Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd And Its LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 28480 Revised from Entity A2+ CARE A/CARE A1 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 625 Reaffirmed Jaypee Powergrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6531.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4500 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development LT bond (series - withdrawn Corporation 2003/A) Mbr Flexibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.1 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 12) Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE B+ Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 470 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Msp Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8880 Revised from CARE BBB+ Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 8356.3 Revised from (TL) # CARE AA(SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by MMTC Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE A+(SO) 2000 Revised from (NCD)# CARE AA(SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by MMTC Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B- 1400 Revised from (CC CARE BBB- Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+(SO) 140 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac#CARE BBB+(SO) 90 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Rk Ice & Cold Storage LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 250 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/CARE A4 Rosentiques Fine Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.1 Assigned S. R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 148 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.88) Sembwang Engineers & Constructor Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 10254.1 Revised from Ltd /CARE A2(SO) CARE A(SO)/ CARE A1(SO) Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 183 Assigned Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- - Assigned Sonotel Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+(SO) 75 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 440 Reaffirmed Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 85 Assigned /CARE A2(SO) Turtle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 520.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss