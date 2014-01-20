Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Electricals Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Assigned Extended Corporate Guarantees CP/ST Debt CARE A2+ 145000 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd And Its ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Revised from Entity CARE A1 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST NFB CARE A2+ 460 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.48.50) Mbr Flexibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.70) Msp Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Revised from CARE A2 Msp Steel & Power Ltd CP* CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A2 *Carved out of working capital limits Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Short- term Bk CARE A4 1570.5 Revised from Fac CARE A3 Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Sembwang Engineers & Constructor Pte ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 1753.1 Revised from Ltd CARE A1(SO) Stamlo Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 45 Assigned Turtle Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Electricals Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Apco Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 CR) Apco Infratech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 6500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 262.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Extended Corporate Guarantees LT Bk Fac CARE A- 33000 Reaffirmed Extended Corporate Guarantees LT NCDs issue CARE A- 3000 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE AA- 7800 Reaffirmed F Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE AA- 8000 Assigned Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd And Its LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2903.4 Revised from Entity CARE A Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd And Its LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 28480 Revised from Entity A2+ CARE A/CARE A1 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 625 Reaffirmed Jaypee Powergrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6531.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4500 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development LT bond (series - withdrawn Corporation 2003/A) Mbr Flexibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.1 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 12) Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE B+ Mkc Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 470 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Msp Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8880 Revised from CARE BBB+ Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 8356.3 Revised from (TL) # CARE AA(SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by MMTC Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE A+(SO) 2000 Revised from (NCD)# CARE AA(SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by MMTC Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B- 1400 Revised from (CC CARE BBB- Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+(SO) 140 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac#CARE BBB+(SO) 90 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Rk Ice & Cold Storage LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 250 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/CARE A4 Rosentiques Fine Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.1 Assigned S. R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 148 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.88) Sembwang Engineers & Constructor Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 10254.1 Revised from Ltd /CARE A2(SO) CARE A(SO)/ CARE A1(SO) Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 183 Assigned Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- - Assigned Sonotel Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB+(SO) 75 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 440 Reaffirmed Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 85 Assigned /CARE A2(SO) Turtle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 520.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)