Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Chelsea Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A3 318 Assigned Pacific Academy Of Higher Education ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Reaffirmed And Research Society PBM Polytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 105 Revised from CARE A3+ Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 245 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.54 Cr) SRM Institute Of Science & Technology ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 285 Cr) SRM Institute Of Science & Technology ST Bk Fac (ST loan) Withdrawn Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd ST Bk Fac - Stand - Withdrawn by Line of Credit Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Uma Converter Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14 Reaffirmed Valliammai Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10228.1 Reaffirmed Arun Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Assigned Arushi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240.6 Revised from CARE BB- BKB Transport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 947.9 Reaffirmed Bridge Track And Tower Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 128.6 Reaffirmed Bridge Track And Tower Pvt. Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 349 Reaffirmed A3 Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 1833.4 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn Chelsea Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 81 Assigned A3 Essar Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1013.4 Revised from CARE A- Essar Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 200 Revised from CARE A Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE - Suspended A3 Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Hexa International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6173 Reaffirmed Ltd Joshi Technologies International Inc -LT Bk Fac 565 Reaffirmed India Projects Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended Nirwan Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 349.5 Reaffirmed Pacific Academy Of Higher Education LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 537.3 Reaffirmed And Research Society PBM Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 520.6 Revised from CARE BBB Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 346.8 Reaffirmed Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 Reaffirmed Rama Shyma Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.41 Cr) Rama Shyma Papers Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) 3500 Reaffirmed Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2000 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCD CARE BB 450 Assigned Sequel Alloys & Wires Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Shri Hanumant Refoils Incorporation Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ (SO) 141.5 Assigned *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL) SPC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A3 SRM Institute Of Science & Technology LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6639 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 645.57 Cr) Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1457.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 88.14 Cr) Suruchi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended Swastik Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 515.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 36 Cr) Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 373.5 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from 27.35 Cr) Uma Converter Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.97 Cr) Uma Converter Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Reaffirmed V.S. Cotton Bk Fac - Suspended Valliammai Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.