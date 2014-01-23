Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 220 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 9 CR) Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Fortis Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1725 Reaffirmed Jagadeesh Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Jindal Worldwide Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Assigned Nomax Electricals Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 170 Revised from CARE A4 Pennar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 80 Cr) Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (enhanced from Rs.2 crore) Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3420 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 8000 Revised from A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 374.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 26.19 CR) Ennore Port Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA 946.5 Revised from Tax Free CARE AA- Infrastructure Bonds Ennore Port Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA 5000 Assigned Proposed Tax Free Infrastructure Bonds Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Fortis Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCD CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 850 Assigned Jagadeesh Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.25 Cr) Jindal Worldwide Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3197.4 Assigned Jindal Worldwide Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 296.5 Assigned JSM Devcons India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned JSM Devcons India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 7.7 Assigned A4 JVA Management Advisors Pvt Ltd Secured NCD^ CARE BB+(SO) 450 Assigned ^Repayable at end of September 2018 along with accrued interest. New Jammu Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned New Jammu Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Nomax Electricals Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 215.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 22.62 Cr) Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 68.5 Revised from CARE B+ Pennar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1412.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 114.06 Cr) Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.25 crore) Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 128.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.20 crore) Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 405.6 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs.59.05 Cr) Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac@ - - Withdrawn @ CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term facilities (backed by 100% corporate guarantee of Radico Khaitan Ltd) of Radico NV Distilleries Maharashtra Ltd with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 505.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LtdLT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 346 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) *Backed by Partial unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee (36%) from Radico Khaitan Ltd. (rated CARE A+/A1+, ratings on credit watch) S.R. Glass Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 