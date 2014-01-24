Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Kalpsutra Gujarat ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed NR Oils ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed RR Fab Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.58 Cr) Tide Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Tricom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 112.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 10500 Revised from CARE AA+ Indusind Bank Ltd. Subordinated Tier CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed II Bonds ITNL Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2035 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Kalpsutra Gujarat LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed NR Oils LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Pet Metal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Point Textiles Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Renew Wind Energy Rajkot Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 895.9 Assigned RR Fab Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.1 Revised from CARE BB- Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 553.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 27.87 Cr) Tide Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.15 Cr) Tricom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 356.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)