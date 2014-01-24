Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Kalpsutra Gujarat ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed
NR Oils ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed
RR Fab Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed
Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 43.58 Cr)
Tide Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed
Tricom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 112.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 10500 Revised from
CARE AA+
Indusind Bank Ltd. Subordinated Tier CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed
II Bonds
ITNL Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2035 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Kalpsutra Gujarat LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed
NR Oils LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Pet Metal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended
Point Textiles Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended
Renew Wind Energy Rajkot Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 895.9 Assigned
RR Fab Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.1 Revised from
CARE BB-
Sri Jayajothi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 553.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 27.87 Cr)
Tide Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.15 Cr)
Tricom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 356.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
