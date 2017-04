Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ape Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 80 Assigned Arvind Castings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Arch Pharmalabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 570 Assigned Balaji Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Honourable Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Ifci Factors Ltd CP CARE A1 (SO) 3000 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 5225 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd CP CARE A1 (SO) 750 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 127.1 Assigned Mk Group ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.112 crore) Ramniklal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. (CP/STD) Sambhaav Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned Stonex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90.3 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 8.03cr) West Coast Ingots Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AI Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145.1 Reaffirmed Ape Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 20 Assigned Arch Pharmalabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13337.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Castings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 222.5 Reaffirmed Avon Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1003.3 Revised from CARE B Avon Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 475 Revised from CARE A4 Avon Organics Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE D 400 Revised from out of working CARE A4 capital limits) Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30290 Assigned Balaji Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.7 Reaffirmed Castle Liquors P. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Based) Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2076.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.198 Crore) Global Offshore Services Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 230 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (Reduced from Rs.431.18 Crore) Green Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.5 Assigned Gupta Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 487.8 Assigned Honourable Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27 Assigned Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 2548 Revised from CARE A (SO) Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE A- Ifci Factors Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE A- Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1750 Revised from CARE A- Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE A- Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 644.3 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 200 Reclassified CARE A2+ from Short term to Long/ Short term Igarashi Motors India Ltd Long/Short-term Bk CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Il&Fs Energy Development Company Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 5350 Assigned Il&Fs Energy Development Company Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE A- 500 Assigned Il&Fs Energy Development Company Ltd LT Non-fund Based CARE A- 500 Assigned Bk Fac - LC/BG Il&Fs Energy Development Company Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE A- (SO) 1929.4 Revised from CARE A- International Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 236.1 Assigned Kj Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from (9.50cr) Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.5 Assigned Mk Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA- (SO) 262.5 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Karnataka (GoK) Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA- (SO) 500 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Karnataka (GoK) Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA- (SO) 500 Continues on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Government of Karnataka (GoK) Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 609.8 Reaffirmed Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 641.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.65 crore) Plastene India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ramniklal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 62806.2 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Reliance Gas Transportation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/ A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd. Sambhaav Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 332.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 38.63cr) Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.5 Assigned Shiv Shipping Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Shri Agrawal Health And Education Bk Fac CARE B- - Suspended Society STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Mar Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn 10 Iii STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Mar Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn 10 Iii Facility STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Mar Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn 10 Vi STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Mar Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn 10 Vi Facility Stonex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 212.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00) Sumit Enterprises Bk Fac CARE BB-/ Suspended CARE A4 Swati Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Withdrawn Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 334 Reaffirmed Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 76.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.66cr) Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 190 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ West Coast Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.