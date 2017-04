Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Apex Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned GTL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 39000 Revised from CARE A4 Kaira District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Komoline Aerospace Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 50 Assigned Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 856.5 Reaffirmed Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(CW)% 7490 (enhanced from Rs.380.00 Cr) SG Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 440 Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 52.8 Transways Exim Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Turning Point ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed V.S.T. Motors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.6 Assigned Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Assigned Anshu'S Clothing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE BB Apex Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 75 Assigned A4 Balajee Loha Pvt. Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB 157.1 Assigned Dharti Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Eon Hinjewadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 592.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.54 Cr) GTL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE C GTL Ltd NCD CARE D 14000 Revised from CARE C Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 329.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.39.21 crore) Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4020 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd (reduced from Rs.410 crore) Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 700 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd A1+ Kas Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 428.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Komoline Aerospace Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 30 Assigned BB+(SO)/CARE A4(SO) Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 114.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.90 Cr) Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Orbit Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 435.7 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 407.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 57.80 Cr) Rsm Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 531.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.63 CR) Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(CW)% 1226.1 (reduced from Rs.131.06 Cr) Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(CW)% 450 /CARE A2(CW) SG Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shri Guru Gorakh Nath Rice Mill LT Bk Fac* CARE B 300 Reaffirmed *rating for term loan has been withdrawn Siddhi Sugar And Allied Industries LtdLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 267.1 Assigned Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 68.8 Spanco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4850 Reaffirmed Spanco Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5885 Reaffirmed Spanco Ltd NCD CARE D 920 Reaffirmed Suryalaxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.4 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 8.90 Cr) Technology House India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 470 Assigned @backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB % 257.6 The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA 300 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series II The Federal Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series IV Titan Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 109 Reaffirmed Transways Exim Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94 Reaffirmed Turning Point LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 18.4 Reaffirmed Turning Point LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 V.S.T. Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Vishva Electrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)