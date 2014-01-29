Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arani Agro Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1750 Reaffirmed Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed KEI Industries Ltd Corporate CGR 3 Reaffirmed Governance Rating Kwality Tubes & Capillaries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4+ (SO) 10 Assigned based) Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ (SO) 20 Assigned Fund based) Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Manika Moulds Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 320 Reaffirmed Shroffs Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34.5 Reaffirmed Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.00 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SJP Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.5 Assigned Ainaj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Revised from CARE B Arwade Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Dharti Dredging & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 520 Revised from CARE D Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Reaffirmed Idyllic Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 185 Assigned KC (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Assigned Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 3100 Reaffirmed 14B * Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GOI) Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 17 Reaffirmed 15B * Backed by Letter of Comfort from Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India (GOI) Kwality Tubes & Capillaries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ (SO) 107.5 Assigned Lahari Laminates Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ (SO) 70 Assigned Based) Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.73 Cr) Manika Moulds Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 611 Reaffirmed O.P. Jindal Global University LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+(SO) 2200 Reaffirmed (@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) P.G. Infrastructure & Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 135.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.14.89 crore) PGH International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Reaffirmed Raj Infrastructural Technologies (I) Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure Development (I) PvtBk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended Ltd A4 Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Raj Promoters And Civil Engineers Pvt Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended Ltd A4 S. R. Log Products Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas LT Bk Fac CARE B 575.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.62 crore) Shiv Shanker Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.3 Assigned Shreeji Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.73 Cr) Shri Vyankteshwara Metalliks Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Shroffs Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Shroffs Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.37 Cr) Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 7.5 Assigned A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.