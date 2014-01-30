Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 380 % Amtek India Ltd CP (CP) (Carved CARE A1+ 2000 % out of existing working capital limits) Amtek India Ltd CP (CP)/Non- CARE A1+ 1000 % Convertible Debentures (NCD) Aunde India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 - Assigned G.I. Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 850 Assigned Gare Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Ginni International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 617.1 Revised from CARE A4+ Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 350 Assigned Hm Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 275 Assigned Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Max Flex & Imaging Systems Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5750 Reaffirmed Saraswatii Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 108.2 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 23926.2 % Amtek India Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 4000 % Bhargovi LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Dighi Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7770.9 Reaffirmed G.I. Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Gare Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Ghaziabad Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Ginni International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1368.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Ginni Refractories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 583.2 Assigned Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 4.8 Assigned /CARE A3 (SO) Hm Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd Proposed LT Non- CARE AA- 2 Assigned Convertible Debenture (NCD) Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.8 Reaffirmed Max Flex & Imaging Systems Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2400 Revised from CARE BBB+ Nsl Sez (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 799.3 Assigned Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2858 Reaffirmed Satpuda Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147.7 Reaffirmed Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ / - Suspended CARE A4+ Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1032.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.35 crore) Vaishnodevi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 423.9 Revised from CARE BB- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)