Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 5 Cr) Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Revised from CARE A3 Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pact Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Pushp Forging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.8 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 253.2 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88 Revised from CARE B Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 115.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 7 Cr) Brilliant Tutorials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 248.5 Assigned Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5790.6 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1235.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 229.9 Revised from CARE BBB- @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 265 Reaffirmed Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A3+ Pact Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.9 Assigned Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 103 Reaffirmed Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Pushp Forging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Loans CARE BBB- 1213.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Revised from CARE BB+ Suasth Healthcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1470 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.