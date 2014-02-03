Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Bioplus Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+% 25 Anil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2% 650 Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Revised from CARE A4+ Harman Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.2 Assigned Hitek Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20 crore) IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Revised from CARE A3 Max Signage Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3(SO) 70 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Max Flex & Imaging Systems Limited (Rated CARE BBB-/A3) Nouvasys Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 Withdrawn Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 437.5 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 425 Reaffirmed (reduced from 48.50 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akme Fincon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.6.24 crore) Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Ambey Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Anil Bioplus Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+% 1035 (reduced from Rs.103.83 crore) Anil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-% 4432.5 (enhanced by Rs.100.00 crore) Arfin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237 Assigned Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54 Revised from CARE BB- Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 200 Revised from A4+ CARE BB-/CARE A4+ Bhaskar Tea & Industries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1566.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Harman Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 59.5 Assigned Hitek Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hotel Babylon Inn Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Bonds$ $transferred from erstwhile IDBI Homefinance Ltd. IDBI Bank Ltd Flexibonds* 8.9 Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Flexibonds of IDBI Bank Ltd. aggregating to Rs.0.89 crore with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said instrument as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date IIFCL Mutual Fund - Idf Series I Debt Fund Series 1 CARE AAA Assigned (MF-IDF) IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Iron & Steels Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1235.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 229.9 Revised from CARE BBB- @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd Max Signage Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB-(SO) 78.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Max Flex & Imaging Systems Limited (Rated CARE BBB-/A3) Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.57 Cr) Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed A4 Times Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 94 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 