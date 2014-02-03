Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Bioplus Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+% 25
Anil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2% 650
Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Revised from
CARE A4+
Harman Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.2 Assigned
Hitek Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.20 crore)
IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Revised from
CARE A3
Max Signage Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3(SO) 70 Reaffirmed
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Max Flex & Imaging
Systems Limited (Rated CARE BBB-/A3)
Nouvasys Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 Withdrawn
Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 437.5 Reaffirmed
Ray Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 425 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 48.50 Cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akme Fincon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Revised from
CARE BB
(enhanced from Rs.6.24 crore)
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320 Revised from
CARE BB
(enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore)
Ambey Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended
Anil Bioplus Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+% 1035
(reduced from Rs.103.83 crore)
Anil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-% 4432.5
(enhanced by Rs.100.00 crore)
Arfin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237 Assigned
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from
CARE BB+
Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54 Revised from
CARE BB-
Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 200 Revised from
A4+ CARE BB-/CARE
A4+
Bhaskar Tea & Industries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended
A4
City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1566.3 Revised from
CARE BB+
Harman Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 59.5 Assigned
Hitek Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hotel Babylon Inn Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended
IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 700 Reaffirmed
Bonds$
$transferred from erstwhile IDBI Homefinance Ltd.
IDBI Bank Ltd Flexibonds* 8.9 Withdrawn
*CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Flexibonds of IDBI Bank Ltd. aggregating to
Rs.0.89 crore with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said instrument as the bank
has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the
issue as on date
IIFCL Mutual Fund - Idf Series I Debt Fund Series 1 CARE AAA Assigned
(MF-IDF)
IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned
IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated debt CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Iron & Steels Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended
Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1235.4 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 229.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments
Ltd
Max Signage Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB-(SO) 78.3 Revised from
CARE BBB+
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Max Flex & Imaging
Systems Limited (Rated CARE BBB-/A3)
Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed
Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6.57 Cr)
Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed
Sun Indchemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed
A4
Times Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Venkateshwara Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 94 Assigned
