Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 836.8 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. STD Including CP# CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # based on the undertaking that the entire STD/CP outstanding along with the fund based bank facility shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 306.7 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore Mahavir Global Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Patliputra Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42 Assigned Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Santi Polyfab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 371.4 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 3430 Reaffirmed Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 1861.7 Assigned Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 280 reduced from Rs.100 crore # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Anupam Industries Limited (AIL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ ) Asianlak Health Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.5 Revised from CARE B+; reduced from 13.07 CR Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd Existing and CARE B+ 650 Assigned proposed LT Bk Fac Bses Rajdhani Power Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bses Yamuna Power Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Cmc Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 164 Assigned Cmc Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 170 Assigned Devbhumi Arcade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 73.1 Revised from CARE B Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 544.67 Placed under Credit Watch Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 65 Reaffirmed Based) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd. Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ A1+ 600 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Eshwar Agro Industries Bk Fac -- Suspended Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Gourishankar Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Revised from CARE B Ige (India) Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Kalpataru Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Kamalam Handlooms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Kanodia Alloy Steel Corporation Bk Fac -- Suspended Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore Leeway Logistics Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Louroux Bio Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 2101.5 (reduced from 242.10 CR Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Mahavir Global Inc LT Bk Fac CARE B 50.8 Assigned Monnet Daniels Coal Washeries Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 126.2 Revised from CARE A (SO); @ backed by Letter of Comfort provided by Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd. (MIEL) Nishant Infin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Patliputra Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.5 Assigned Platinum Trust- Jan 2014-Cifcl Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Pvr Ship Breaking Company Bk Fac CARE B/ A4 500 Reaffirmed Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.5 Revised from CARE C Sai Kripa Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2041.3 Reaffirmed Santi Polyfab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.4 Assigned Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 666.2 Revised from CARE BBB; reduced from 74.65 CR Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 68.8 Assigned Simran Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Enhanced from 9 cr Sn Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 33.5 Revised from CARE BBB-; Reduced from 4.95 CR Sn Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 470 Revised from CARE A3; enhanced from 30.00 CR Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 184 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Modern Rice MillBk Fac -- Suspended Tirupati Sarjan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 42.5 Assigned Universal Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) -- Withdrawn Universal Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ /A4+ Reclassification of rated facilities Vaishnavi Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Visen Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Notice of Withdrawal Zann Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Zero G Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)