Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed Agarwal Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38cr) Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 117.1 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Revised from CARE A4 Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.8 Revised from CARE A3+ Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Khadim India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.23.2 crore) Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6038 Revised from CARE A4 Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 435 Reaffirmed Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Rohan Builders (I) Pvt Lt Grading of CCt 2 - Reaffirmed Construction Contractor* *This grading is applicable for execution of contracts worth maximum Rs. 650 crore in a year, in respect of existing areas of operations. Royal Touch Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 213.4 Assigned Sangeet Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Trade Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+(SO) - Assigned Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2420 Revised from CARE A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Agarwal Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 452.8 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 38.22cr) Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70 Reaffirmed Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 121.6 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Diligent Media Corporation Ltd Bk facility CARE BB - Withdrawn Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Revised from CARE BB Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 679.9 Reaffirmed Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 125 Reaffirmed Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15055 Reaffirmed Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 2640 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB /CARE A3+ Goombira Tea Company Limted LT Bk Fac CARE B 152.3 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.14.30cr) Hira Concast Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE Suspended A3 Jai Kar Techno Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 Suspended Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1143 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 118.05cr) Jhabua Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21800 Reaffirmed Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4+ Karni Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.7 Reaffirmed Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.60cr) Khadim India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1842.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.174.6 crore) King Fish Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Withdrawn A4 Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2529.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Mahalakshmi Profiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 Suspended Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1112.7 Reaffirmed Matrix Power Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Mercury Travels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 212.5 Assigned Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 405 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1900 Reaffirmed A3+ Nutech Engineering Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 203.8 Reaffirmed Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+(SO) 140 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL) Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac#CARE BB+(SO) 160 Reaffirmed # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL)/ (enhanced from 9cr) Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd project star rating- - Suspended PC Care 247 Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Ram Aabhoshan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ras Infraport Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Royal Touch Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 10.5 Assigned Royal Touch Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 125 Assigned /CARE A2+(SO) Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1022.4 Assigned Sangeet Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 194.3 Reaffirmed Sanjay Trade Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 528.5 Reaffirmed Shree Gokulesh Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77 Assigned Shree Kalka Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 9.50CR) Sonal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Swarnalatha Agritech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1700 Revised from CARE A- Universal Cables Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2+ 20 Revised from CARE A-/A1 Vaibhav Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 