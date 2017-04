Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Kagaj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Baldev Alloys (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 166 Assigned Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (increased from Rs.20 crore) Gardex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 521 Assigned GK Power Transmission Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.4 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23.5 Reaffirmed Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5 Reaffirmed Kevin Power Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 18 Assigned Nakoda Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.78 Cr) P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Real Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Shree Ambika Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 750 Revised from - Non-fund Based CARE A4 Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Assigned Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 161 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.60 Cr) Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Bajaj Kagaj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.21 Cr) Baldev Alloys (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 979.4 Assigned Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 29 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (increased from Rs. 2.54 Cr) Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured redeemable CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed NCD Century Texofin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 217 Assigned Chandraudai Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed D.P.K. Electrosales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Deccan Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 735 Reaffirmed (reduced from 75 Cr) Delight Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.95 Cr) Gardex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 446 Assigned GK Power Transmission Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.1 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed IKF Finance Ltd Kallone CV IFMR Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) Assigned Capital 2013 IKF Finance Ltd Kallone CV IFMR Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) Assigned Capital 2013 #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal Inter Gold (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 650 Reaffirmed Kalyani Education Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Assigned Kash-Ind Roller Flour Mills Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Kevin Power Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 142.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.68 Cr) Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCDs (Proposed CARE BB+ 2000 Assigned public issue) Nakoda Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) P. Kishanchand Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Pradeep Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102.2 Revised from CARE B Preet Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Raghuvir Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 220.4 Reaffirmed Rahul Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 8.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 1.71 Cr) Rahul Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/ 100 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 Real Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 245.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.99 Cr) Saarth Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.9 Assigned Shree Ambika Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ (SO)*1955.5 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPM, rated CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+). Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE D 600 Revised from CARE B- Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned SRG Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 191 Assigned The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4310 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 44.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.26 Cr) Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.3 Reaffirmed Vishal Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 705.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 71.08 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)