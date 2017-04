Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 308 Reaffirmed Basti Sugar Mills Co. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 - Withdrawn Bharat Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd CARE A3 Deccan Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 145 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 9.04cr) Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 421.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50cr) Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Reaffirmed Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Hercules Automobiles International PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 16.00cr) Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed KCP Sugar And Industries Corporation LST Bk Fac CARE A1 30 Reaffirmed Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Assigned Mahashakti Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 776 Reaffirmed (reduced from 110cr) Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 924.9 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 87.77cr) Rajasthan Powergen Trasformers Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Rajesh Exports Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3+ - Suspended RI Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Shivam Transcon Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 749.2 Revised from CARE A3+ Transpade Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 83 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205 Reaffirmed Venus Auto Works Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/ - Suspended CARE A4 Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4500 Reaffirmed Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1200 Reaffirmed A3+ Akshar Developers Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 /CARE - Suspended AA (SO) Arss Damoh Hirapur Tolls Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Arushi Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 532.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 57.35 crore) Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 496 Reaffirmed Balaji Polycot Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 156.4 Assigned Bharat Pet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.5 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 8.13cr) Bharat Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5* Revised from CARE B+ *Rating for term loans of Rs. 3.00 crore has been withdrawn as the same has been repaid/ (enhanced from 12.50cr) D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1700 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 414.7 Reaffirmed Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Deccan Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 12.31cr) Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1280 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from 133cr) Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 750 Revised from CARE B-/ A4 (reduced from 85cr) Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Golden Goenka Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed NCD Hemavathy Power & Light Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 666.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 83.28cr) Hercules Automobiles International PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 5.35 cr) Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 693.6 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 26950 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2,295cr) KCP Sugar And Industries Corporation LLT Bk Fac CARE A 580 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32cr) Kimaya Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.5 Revised from CARE BBB Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.47cr) Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned (Basel III Compliant) Lumis Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.8 Assigned Mahashakti Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 655 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 48.71cr) Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.92cr) Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1579.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 166.11cr) Nila Infrastructures Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Rajasthan Powergen Trasformers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 76.7 Assigned Rajlakshmi Bhandar Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended Ri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.14.91 crore) Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1935 Reaffirmed Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) - Suspended /CARE A4 Shivam India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 Shivam Transcon Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 100 Assigned based) Shree Satnam Ginning & Pressing Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Industries South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1828.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.220.87cr) SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 435 Reaffirmed A3 Subhash Kabini Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 715 Reaffirmed (reduced from 78.50cr) Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1037.9 Revised from CARE BBB Transpade Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 5040 Assigned * to be backed by sponsor/promoter undertaking to the tune of Rs.75 crore in addition to an upfront Debt Service Reserve (DSR) creation at the time of first disbursement (approximately Rs.16.19 crore) which shall be maintained till March 31, 2019. The final rating is subject to the execution of undertaking documents and creation of DSR. Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 7.41 Cr) Women'S Next Loungeries Ltd (ErstwhileLT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Shree Shiv Lingeries Pvt Ltd) Women'S Next Loungeries Ltd (ErstwhileLT Bk Fac - CC CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Shiv Lingeries Pvt Ltd) [enhanced from 5.50Cr] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.