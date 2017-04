Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4350 Reaffirmed Allanasons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Revised from CARE A3 Brainwave Medical Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Export-Import Bank Of India ST CP Programme CARE A1+ - Reaffirmed Frigorifico Allana Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Working Capital) Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 163820 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.23,122 crore) Ind Barath Power Gencom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 960 Reaffirmed J. K. Wheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned J.R. Tantia Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Jigar Transport Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Assigned Medi Assist India Tpa Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 40 Cr) Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Ruby Macons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50 crore) S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 450 Assigned * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 800 Reaffirmed In-principle * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. Seya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Shivkrupa Cotfiber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shri Mahalaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 92 Revised from CARE A4 The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 613 Reaffirmed Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Vandana Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1470 Reaffirmed Varad Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Vedant International Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Manufacturing Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2710.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 291.02 Cr) 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 143 Reaffirmed (@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by 3F Industries Limited (rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2) Aquagel Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE - Suspended A1 Arg Royal Ensign Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Revised from CARE BB- Arihant Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69 Assigned Arya Diamond Jewellery India Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended Bhagwan Mahavir Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 993.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 137.87 Cr) Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2595.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 314.42 Cr) Brainwave Medical Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Revised from CARE B+ Chitkara Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 970.7 Revised from CARE BB Export-Import Bank Of India LT Bk Borrowing CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Programme Export-Import Bank Of India CD ^ CARE AAA / - Reaffirmed CARE A1+ ^interchangeable long term / short term limit Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1057 Reaffirmed (reduced from 106.80 Cr) Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 108 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.55 Cr) Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 Cr) Foods And Inns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 750 Assigned Gallops Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.33 crore) Gati Infrastructure Bhasmey Power Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from Ltd CARE B+ Gyanjeet Sewa Mission Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1800 Assigned Gyanjeet Sewa Mission Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 95 Assigned A4 Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 57550 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7,751 crore) Ind Barath Energy Utkal Ltd LT Instruments CARE BB+ 28330 Reaffirmed Ind Barath Power Gencom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4031 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 473.74 Cr) Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11489.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1079.61 Cr) J. K. Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.5 Assigned J.R. Tantia Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.7 Assigned Jalaram Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.7 Assigned Jigar Transport Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.9 Assigned Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10.4 Assigned Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 300 Assigned CARE A3 Kosas Exports Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/ - Suspended CARE A4 Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ / - Suspended CARE A4 M.P.K. Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136.8 Reaffirmed Mayur Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Mmc Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 - Suspended National Bank For Agriculture And RuraLT Instruments - 17500 Withdrawn Development National Bank For Agriculture And RuraLT Instruments CARE AAA 151700 Reaffirmed Development Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 167.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 Cr) Pheroze Framroze & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (CC Limits) CARE BB- 390 Reaffirmed Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 185.8 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from Rs.21.36 crore) Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac* CARE BB+/ 67 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB / Reaffirmed *Reclassification of the facilities from long-term to long-term/short-term Rational Handloom Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 579.6 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs.39.80 crore) Rccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- 187.5 Reaffirmed Redphoenix Consultancy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64 Placed under "Credit Watch" (reduced from 8.81 Cr) Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Rishi Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 7.70 Cr) Ruby Macons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 635 Reaffirmed Sanmar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2059.8 Reaffirmed Seya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 880 Assigned Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shivkrupa Cotfiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 39.6 Assigned Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1250 Revised from CARE BB Sjs Holdings Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Sonarch International Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Sumal India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7028.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 715.10 Cr) The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 15 Reaffirmed A4 Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.21.00) Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac* CARE BB- /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 * Reclassification of the facilities from long term to long term/short term Vandana Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1006 Reaffirmed Vandana Global Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac* CARE BB+ /CARE 350 Reaffirmed A4 Varad Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 5.25 Cr) Vardhman Casting Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Vedant International Garments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113 Assigned Manufacturing Ltd Viation Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 454.3 Reaffirmed (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by 3F Industries Limited (rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2) Vishrut Housing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 149.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.75 Cr) Vishwanath Transformers Ltd TL - - Withdrawn Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A4 Yeshodeep Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 