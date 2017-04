Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 20 Assigned Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4996.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 555.00 CR) Arkay Energy Rameswarm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CR) CI Automotors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Deven Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.30 CR) Etco Digital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hy Spin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Harish Chandra Ramkali Charitable TrusST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Joy Mining Services India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Assigned Knk Ship Management ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.6 Downgraded from CARE A4+ Oxygen Infrastructure & Developers PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ltd Planet Wheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre Tantia Constructions Ltd STD (including CARE A2 - Withdrawn CP)@ @carved out of the working capital limits Terapanth Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Yuken India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gopal Consumer World LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 380 Assigned Reliance Mediaworks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1216.2 Revised from CARE BB Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 110 Revised from CARE BB Alpha Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 45 Assigned Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2395.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 218.40 CR) Arkay Energy Rameswarm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed (reduced from 303.63 CR) Arkay Energy Rameswarm Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 3700 Reaffirmed (reduced from 450 CR) CI Automotors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.80 cr) CI Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Dasari Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Deven Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 4.82 CR) Etco Digital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3499.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 403.97CR) Friends & Friends Shipping Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Friends Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 244 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hy Spin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 390 Assigned Gujarat Hy Spin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A416 Assigned Harish Chandra Ramkali Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 162.8 Assigned Trust Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Assigned Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 150cr) Joy Mining Services India Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2250 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 55.00 cr) Kandla Export Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.14.65 crore) Katira Construction Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from13.03 crore) Katira Construction Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 13640 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 1,240 CR) KNK Ship Management LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Downgraded from CARE BB+ Maharaja Roller Flour Mill Jalna Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Revised from CARE BB- Malwa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 50 Assigned Oxygen Infrastructure & Developers PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Planet Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Rasasri Developers (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.7 Assigned Shri Shyam Warehousing And Power Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 313 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 34.9 cr) Sicom Investments & Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 621.7 Reaffirmed Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre (reduced from 73.80CR) Tantia Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2850 Reaffirmed Tantia Constructions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 6100 Reaffirmed A4+ Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB+ - Withdrawn Borrowing Terapanth Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 621.7 Reaffirmed Usaka Hydro Powers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 211.4 Assigned Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 130 Assigned A3 VVC Real Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 400 Assigned A4 Yuken India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 