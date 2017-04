Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac $ CARE A3 (SO) 10 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essencia Beverages Pvt. Ltd (EBPL) and Transways Exim Pvt Ltd (TEPL), for the entire Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Instrument - CP CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.200 crore) Laxcon Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Reaffirmed Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Lona Industries Ltd ST Fund/Non-fund CARE A3+ 185 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac (reduced from Rs. 19.36 crore) Maruti Fertochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.00cr) Mm Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.35cr) Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3730 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,250.0cr) Tebma Shipyards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4979.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.508.75 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20cr) Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE BBB- (SO) 184 Revised from CARE BB (SO) $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Essencia Beverages Pvt. Ltd (EBPL) and Transways Exim Pvt Ltd (TEPL), for the entire debt servicing obligation of the entire bank facilities. Both of such guarantying companies have extended separate corporate guarantees for the entire bank facilities of AMPL./ (enhanced from 15cr) Aquagel Chemicals (Bhavnagar) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE A/CARE A1 50 Assigned Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Calyx Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LtIssuer rating - - Suspended Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 222 Assigned Classic Mall Development Company Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3299.5 Revised from CARE BB Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Assigned H R Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107 Assigned Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2249.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.193.44 crore) Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Laxcon Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 457 Reaffirmed Laxcon Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Lona Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 20.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.62 crore) Lona Industries Ltd LT/ST Fundbased Bk CARE BBB+/CARE 250 Reaffirmed Fac A3+ Manba Finance Ltd. TL CARE BBB 104.4 Reaffirmed Manba Finance Ltd. CC facility CARE BBB 315 Reaffirmed Maruti Fertochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 30.00cr) Mm Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 520.8 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1920 Reaffirmed Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 15.04cr) Moksha Thermoplastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 82.5 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4+ Nathani Parekh Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3000 Reaffirmed Navjeevan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 148.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15.70cr) Navodaya Hospital & Research Centre Bk Fac CARE BB- Withdrawn Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Revised from CARE B Omkam Communications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 160 Revised from CARE C Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.3 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 20.23cr] Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9719.3 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 905.60cr) Panacea Biotec Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1423.3 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 (reduced from 285.00cr) Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 146.3 Assigned Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1161.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 134.25cr) Sds Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Assigned Srei Equipment Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 132395.5Reaffirmed (reduced from 10,876.5cr) Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 222 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.78 crore) Sterling Port Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Sterling Sez And Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended STFCL Direct Assignment Feb '10 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment Feb '10 Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Tebma Shipyards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2580.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.295.18 crore) The Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Non Convertible CARE AAA (RPS) 500 Reaffirmed Cumulative Redeemable PS Wasan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 661.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 