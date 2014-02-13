Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
Ak Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed
Juniper Hotels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 184.6 Assigned
Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7 Assigned
Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 93.6 Reaffirmed
Somnath Commosales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from
CARE A4
Vallabh Metal Inc. Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned
Ak Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.1 Assigned
Concast Vyapar Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 100 Revised from
CARE A3 CARE BB+/
CARE A4+
Akshar Land Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Withdrawn
Bansal Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
Bts Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 230 Assigned
Concast Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from
CARE BB+
Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed
Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 70 Reaffirmed
A4+
Cygnus Equipment & Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.8 Reaffirmed
Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8000 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 530 Reaffirmed
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 750 Revised from
Ltd CARE A-
Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed
A4
Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 8310 Reaffirmed
(@Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure
Developers Limited (IRB) to meet shortfall in debt obligations upto Rs.200 crore for a period of
8 successive years commencing from initial disbursement date of senior debt
Jain Trading Agency Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended
Juniper Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8946.3 Revised from
CARE B
Juniper Hotels Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE BB 120 Revised from
CARE B
Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 26.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 890 Reaffirmed
Ltd /CARE A2
Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 106.2 Reaffirmed
Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2 (SO)
Kalthia Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 510 Reaffirmed
Kalthia Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 70 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2 (SO)
Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Withdrawn
M K Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 93.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.6.80 crore)
Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 45 Reaffirmed
A4+
Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed
Transmission Company Ltd
Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 2203.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
(Reduced from 225.99 Cr) (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided
by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited to meet any shortfall in debt servicing arising on
account of payment of negative grant to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), any major
maintenance in terms of concession agreement and shortfall in termination payment from NHAI
Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed
Oriental Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Assigned
Parvin Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.2 Revised from
CARE B
(reduced from 15.84 Cr)
Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 4.06 Cr)
Rainbow Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.4 Assigned
Sachin Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4515 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.441.50 crore)
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 16500 Reaffirmed
A1+
(Enhanced from Rs.1550 crore)
Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Satadhar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.5 Assigned
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8000 Reaffirmed
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Fully Paid-Up CARE BBB- (RPS)75 Assigned
Cumulative
Non-Convertible Compulsorily Redeemable PS (Proposed)
Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 530.2 Reaffirmed
Somnath Commosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from
CARE BB-
Sujali Tea & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Withdrawn
A4
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD VI CARE BBB+ 640 Assigned
Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)