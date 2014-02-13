Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Ak Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Copper Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Juniper Hotels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rainbow Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 184.6 Assigned Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7 Assigned Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32.5 Reaffirmed Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 93.6 Reaffirmed Somnath Commosales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Vallabh Metal Inc. Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Ak Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.1 Assigned Concast Vyapar Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 100 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Akshar Land Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Withdrawn Bansal Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Bts Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 230 Assigned Concast Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from CARE BB+ Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Copper Strips Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4+ Cygnus Equipment & Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.8 Reaffirmed Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8000 Revised from CARE BBB- Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 530 Reaffirmed Hungama Digital Media Entertainment PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 750 Revised from Ltd CARE A- Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Irb Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 8310 Reaffirmed (@Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to meet shortfall in debt obligations upto Rs.200 crore for a period of 8 successive years commencing from initial disbursement date of senior debt Jain Trading Agency Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Juniper Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8946.3 Revised from CARE B Juniper Hotels Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE BB 120 Revised from CARE B Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 26.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 890 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A2 Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 106.2 Reaffirmed Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (SO) Kalthia Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 510 Reaffirmed Kalthia Infra-Con Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 70 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (SO) Limtex Tea & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Withdrawn M K Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 93.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.80 crore) Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4+ Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 2203.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Reduced from 225.99 Cr) (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited to meet any shortfall in debt servicing arising on account of payment of negative grant to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), any major maintenance in terms of concession agreement and shortfall in termination payment from NHAI Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed Oriental Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Assigned Parvin Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 153.2 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 15.84 Cr) Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.06 Cr) Rainbow Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.4 Assigned Sachin Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4515 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.441.50 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 16500 Reaffirmed A1+ (Enhanced from Rs.1550 crore) Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Satadhar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.5 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8000 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Fully Paid-Up CARE BBB- (RPS)75 Assigned Cumulative Non-Convertible Compulsorily Redeemable PS (Proposed) Shakti Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Shree Bhageshwari Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 530.2 Reaffirmed Somnath Commosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE BB- Sujali Tea & Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Withdrawn A4 Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD VI CARE BBB+ 640 Assigned Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 