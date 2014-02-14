Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMCL Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 120 Assigned Balaji Mobitech Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A4+ Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Genesis Resorts Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1400 Reaffirmed Knight Dealtrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed KP Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 12.00cr) Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Pinnacle Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 88 Reaffirmed SRMB Srijan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 250 Reaffirmed *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMCL Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 60 Assigned Balaji Mobitech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Balar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 55 Reaffirmed A4 Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A170 Reaffirmed Genesis Resorts Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1189.1 Assigned Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 838.6 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6750 Reaffirmed (increased from 441.17cr) Knight Dealtrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed KP Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.5 Assigned Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1059.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 123.80cr) Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172.8 Assigned Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 230 Assigned Megha Shoes LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned P. D Sekhsaria Trading Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- 600 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) #The rating assigned to the aforementioned facilities were suspended on February 2013. Subsequently, with the availability of requisite information to carry out the review the suspension of the rating is revoked and rating is revised. Pinnacle Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 396.7 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd TL against Lease CARE BBB+(SO) 50.5 Reaffirmed Rental Receivables Saket Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 357.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.60cr) Scion Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned SRMB Srijan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1766.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 183.14cr) Super Alloys Casting Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 8.24cr) Super Alloys Casting Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 5 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/ REAFFIRMED Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Thiruvananthapuram Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1294.6 Reaffirmed Company Ltd Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 1580 Reaffirmed *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)