Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Autodecor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Revised from CARE A4+ Chemtrols Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2940.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 235cr) Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2378.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 237.76cr) Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A2 Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 375 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO Grade - Assigned 3 Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned PR Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.3 Assigned Shakti Precision Components India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Spentex Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2388 Reaffirmed Sumilon Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 345.6 Revised from CARE BB- Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Amar Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 306.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33.63cr) Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147.9 Revised from CARE B Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LtLong/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A420 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Autodecor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 385.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Bhavani Industries Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Withdrawn Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 346.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.63cr) Chemtrols Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 569.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 46.83cr) General Insurance Corporation Of IndiaCPA CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3010.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 308.47cr) Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd. LT/ ST Fac CARE A-/CARE 647 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 54.60cr) Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 1406.2 Reaffirmed *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.90 crore have been reclassified from long-term to long-term/short-term facilities due to interchangeability of the limits /enhanced from 94.84cr Gimatex Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB+/CARE 900 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.90 crore have been reclassified from long-term to long-term/short-term facilities due to interchangeability of the limits Global Hospital Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Gold Plus Glass Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 3830.1 Reaffirmed Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Impact Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73 Assigned Kuber Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.7 Reaffirmed Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Pavathal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.2 Revised from CARE BB- PR Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Assigned Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure Pvt. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 600 Reaffirmed Ltd A3+ Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.91cr) Shakti Precision Components India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 592 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (reduced from 62.4cr) Shri Jagannath Educational, Health AndLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Shri Jagannath Educational, Health AndLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.2 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust (Proposed) Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Sonam Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 317 Revised from CARE BB+ Specific Ceramics Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB-/CARE 21.5 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Spentex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4840.1 Reaffirmed Spentex Industries Ltd NCD CARE D 343.1 Reaffirmed Sumilon Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 1840 Reaffirmed Super Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Surya Organics And Chemicals Bk Fac - - Withdrawn The Kutch Salt & Allied Industries LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 407.5 Continues to be under Credit Watch The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 - Suspended Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2810 Revised from CARE BB-(SO) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1165 Revised from CARE BB-(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)